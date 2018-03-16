Carter Page’s Comedy Central Debut With Jordan Klepper Was About As Odd As Expected

#Comedy Central
Managing Editor, Trending
03.16.18

If it sounds crazy that Carter Page — one of the central figures in the ongoing Russia scandal and former Trump administration adviser — would sit down for a chat on Comedy Central’s The Opposition with Jordan Klepper, you shouldn’t seek out a doctor just yet. It is reality and the full interview landed on Thursday, delivering something that was stranger than any interview Page has given the news media over the past year. Not only is Page glued to the cue cards off the screen, reciting them like some sort of reject from the Flesh Fair in A.I.: Artificial Intelligence.

Finding out that Carter Page is either in on the joke, or wants folks to think he is, could be the worst news of the entire Russia scandal. His head-scratching appearances on cable news and his insistence that he’s not doing anything wrong despite the evidence indicating otherwise has been a highlight over the past year. If we get him acting like he’s hip to the joke or ridiculousness of the entire thing, it could be worse than when Scaramucci ended up on Colbert and acted like his best friend.

Much like in the preview, Jordan Klepper seems very surprised to have Carter Page sitting opposite him on his own satirical political show. You could see Page stopping by for a serious Daily Show interview, but there’s just something about him sitting down with The Opposition. It’s a true Carter Page move.

(Via Comedy Central)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Comedy Central
TAGSCarter PageCOMEDY CENTRALjordan klepperThe Opposition

The RX

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 16 hours ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP