Cindy McCain was a guest on Wednesday’s The View, where alongside her daughter Meghan McCain they addressed the big orange elephant in the room: President Trump’s latest attack on their husband and father, Senator John McCain at last week’s Conservative Political Action Conference (C-PAC). Although Trump was careful not to call out the Senator by name, it was clear to the attendees who he was referring to.

“Remember, one person walked into a room, when he was supposed to go this way, and he said he was going this way, and he walked in, and he went this way and everyone said, ‘What happened? What was that all about?’ Boy, oh, boy,” remarked Trump of the decorated war hero, as the crowd triumphantly booed.

The Senator’s daughter was particularly taken aback by the president’s remarks, as last year she had personally received a phone call from Donald and Melania, who apologized for the repeated attacks with the promise that it would stop.

“I understand the argument that he’s talking about policy, and that’s the attack, but it’s still incredibly hurtful, especially after I’ve had this conversation with him on the phone,” the younger McCain admitted. “I feel, quite frankly, naive to have believed that this would be any different.”

When it was her turn to speak, Cindy McCain decided to take the high road:

We have much bigger things to worry about right now, than to worry about what the president says. But more importantly, the things that have happened since that vote that he took … His defense bill was passed. Just yesterday, a human trafficking bill helping stop human trafficking online, the sale of children was passed, it was the McCain bill. I think the president fails to understand this. But more importantly, for my own feeling, we need more compassion, we need more empathy, we need more togetherness in terms of working together. We don’t need more bullying, and I’m tired of it.

McCain’s comments were received with thunderous applause from the audience. You tell it, lady. Her message is one that we can all stand to remind ourselves of in these times.