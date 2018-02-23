Meghan McCain Reacts On-Air To Trump Getting The Crowd To Boo Her Father At C-PAC

02.23.18

Donald Trump’s speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (C-PAC) on Friday was the most unhinged and off-script we’ve seen from him in awhile — from bizarrely revealing what’s going on with that hair situation of his to claiming that a teacher with a concealed handgun could have taken out a shooter with a semi-automatic assault rifle. But what would Trump brand schadenfreude be without throwing a decorated war hero under the bus?

At one point the president attacked Senator John McCain, who is currently battling brain cancer, for being the deciding vote in his attempted Obamacare repeal.

“Remember, one person walked into a room, when he was supposed to go this way, and he said he was going this way, and he walked in, and he went this way and everyone said, ‘What happened? What was that all about?’ Boy, oh, boy,” remarked Trump, who wouldn’t call out the Senator by name, but it was clear to all who were listening who he was referring to.

“Who was that? I don’t know, I don’t know. I don’t want to be controversial,” he continued, to enthusiastic booing from the crowd. “What a mess. But, it is all happening anyway.”

