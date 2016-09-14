Some leaked emails from Colin Powell air out his true feelings on Republican nominee Donald Trump, and the results aren’t pretty. The former Secretary of State called out Trump as “a national disgrace” and slammed the GOP nominee as an “international pariah,” as reported by BuzzFeed News.
The June 2016 email sent to former Powell aide and current journalist Emily Miller was obtained by DCLeaks.com, which BuzzFeed News reports could have ties to Russian intelligence agencies. It’s long been thought by U.S. officials Russia was behind the Democratic National Committee email hack, which some believe is being used to sway the election. So this latest revelation doesn’t come as a major surprise.
In one email, Powell didn’t hold back with his assessment that Trump is damaging his campaign from the inside, stating, “[Trump] is in the process of destroying himself, no need for Dems to attack him.” That strategy may work, but Trump’s gaffes are currently being spun by a new campaign manager, and the Democrats are too busy dealing with their own issues to tackle Trump. These new wrinkles may change everything, but Powell’s thoughts do reflect on how some Republicans feel, but won’t say out loud.
BuzzFeed News also reports how Powell weighed in on the birther movement, which Trump has stepped away from the past few weeks. At one time, Trump was the poster child for questioning President Obama’s U.S. citizenship authenticity, but Powell believed it was just a racist movement:
“Yup, the whole birther movement was racist. That’s what the 99% believe. When Trump couldn’t keep that up, he said he also wanted to see if the certificate noted that he was a Muslim.”
Powell’s critiques were not exclusive to Trump, as he reportedly believed this type of narrow-minded thinking had been bubbling for some time in his party, stating, “There is a level of intolerance in parts of the Republican Party.” And Powell even called out the media for feeding into the Trump machine, telling CNN’s Fareed Zakaria how talking about him only “emboldens him:”
“You guys are playing his game, you are his oxygen. He outraged us again today with his comments on Paris no-go for police districts. I will watch and pick the timing, not respond to the latest outrage.”
Powell was pretty severe and accurate in his critiques, particularly in his comment to Zakaria. Trump holds many rallies per week and takes pride in news organizations covering every single word he says. It appears to be his fuel and Powell’s email comments may help continue this trend. For his part, Powell told BuzzFeed News he is declining comment on the emails.
(Via BuzzFeed News)
He also attacked Hillary in same e-mails over her trying to tie him into the server scandal.
Chris doesn’t cover things like that.
He didn’t really attack her in those emails. His criticism of Clinton was rather tepid and limited specifically to the email advice, where his criticism of Trump used far stronger language and concerned Trump as a candidate and a person.
You mean the same situation where the FBI released emails proving Powell outlined exactly how he used private email and why she should do the same?
@left_coast_guy – I mean the same situation that exposed the DNC’s pay to play system. Again, Chris doesn’t cover things like that.
The emails also discuss her waining health, the large dislike for her inside the democrats and her massive hatred of Obama but why cover that as well?
Well, Powell isn’t wrong.
He attacked both of them. Let’s not pick and choose the news being reported
What he said
Why couldn’t we have this guy running for President? He’d have been better than any candidate in the last 16 years.
“cover” is a strong word for this site
Seriously. They’re losing some real credibility. There’s some real damming stuff in this leak.
Ummm….pay for play scheme by the DNC were also found in this leak…but who cares…TRUMP SAYS MEAN STUFF!