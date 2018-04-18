Parkland Survivor David Hogg Is Writing A Book With His Sister Lauren About Their Experience

04.18.18 50 mins ago

Getty Image

Since the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, survivors David Hogg and Lauren Hogg have, along with several other students, the face of a new gun control movement. In a new effort to raise money so that they can “help heal the community,” the Hogg siblings announced they will co-author a book about their experiences. The new book, titled #NeverAgain, will also include a foreword by fellow Parkland survivor Emma Gonzalez.

The Hoggs broke the news on Twitter. “Today Lauren Hogg and I are announcing our book #NeverAgain that tells the story of the foundation of this movement for those we lost,” wrote David. “Lauren and I will be using the money made from the book to help heal the community.”

According to book publisher Penguin Random House, the Hoggs’ book will be “a manifesto for the movement begun that day” in February:

With moral force and clarity, a new generation has made it clear that problems previously deemed unsolvable due to powerful lobbies and political cowardice will be theirs to solve. Born just after Columbine and raised amid seemingly endless war and routine active shooter drills, this generation now says, Enough. This book is their statement of purpose, and the story of their lives. It is the essential guide to the #NeverAgain movement.

The book is set to be released June 5th.

Around The Web

TAGSdavid hoggGUN VIOLENCEPARKLANDpublishingSCHOOL SHOOTINGS

What To Listen To

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

04.18.18 7 hours ago 2 Comments
The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

04.17.18 1 day ago 8 Comments
All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

04.16.18 2 days ago
The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

04.14.18 4 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

04.14.18 4 days ago 3 Comments
The Best Spotify Playlists You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Best Spotify Playlists You Should Be Listening To Right Now

04.13.18 5 days ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP