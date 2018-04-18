Getty Image

Since the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, survivors David Hogg and Lauren Hogg have, along with several other students, the face of a new gun control movement. In a new effort to raise money so that they can “help heal the community,” the Hogg siblings announced they will co-author a book about their experiences. The new book, titled #NeverAgain, will also include a foreword by fellow Parkland survivor Emma Gonzalez.

Today @lauren_hoggs and I are announcing our book #NeverAgain that tells the story of the foundation of this movement for those we lost. Lauren and I will be using the money made from the book to help heal the community. #NeverAgain out June 5th https://t.co/Vh2gWVWNGq — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) April 18, 2018

Announcing #NeverAgain, a book by @davidhogg111 and I that tells the story of how we turned our grief into action and how we fight and speak out for those who no longer can. All proceeds going to healing Parkland and to prevent gun violence. Coming out June 5th. — Lauren Hogg (@lauren_hoggs) April 18, 2018

The Hoggs broke the news on Twitter. “Today Lauren Hogg and I are announcing our book #NeverAgain that tells the story of the foundation of this movement for those we lost,” wrote David. “Lauren and I will be using the money made from the book to help heal the community.”

According to book publisher Penguin Random House, the Hoggs’ book will be “a manifesto for the movement begun that day” in February:

With moral force and clarity, a new generation has made it clear that problems previously deemed unsolvable due to powerful lobbies and political cowardice will be theirs to solve. Born just after Columbine and raised amid seemingly endless war and routine active shooter drills, this generation now says, Enough. This book is their statement of purpose, and the story of their lives. It is the essential guide to the #NeverAgain movement.

The book is set to be released June 5th.