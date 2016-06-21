The Senate’s Failed Gun Control Bills Fire Up The Internet To #DisarmHate

On Monday, the Senate put four gun-control measures up for voting, and all four failed to pass. This outcome occurred a week after the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. And the Senate still couldn’t agree after Democrats pulled off a 15-hour filibuster, which goes to show how solidly many politicians will cling to the gun-control loophole. There’s a chance that lawmakers will try this week to pass another measure, but the issue may not see further development until November elections. The Orlando nightclub shooting will still be fresh in many people’s minds at that point.
In the meantime, voters who hoped for increased gun control will have one heck of a time spotting politicians who don’t take money from the NRA. To that end, the always critical journalist, Igor Volksy, has taken up his usual stance during gun-control crises. He delights in shaming politicians who accept NRA money, and he invested plenty of time in building this graphic that shows the dollar amount each senator has received. Man, Marco Rubio comes relatively cheap compared to Ted Cruz, but John McCain takes the top prize of $7.7 million.
Volsky generally aims to expose those who express “thoughts and prayers” while having no problem accepting gun money. Not too far away, some observers used the opportunity to mock social media arguments, but others engaged in vigorous debate that still rides high in the #DisarmHate hashtag. Presumptive Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton stood out among the voices shouting this term through their keyboards.
An overwhelming majority of people also think social security is fiscally solvent and The Big Bang Theory is a funny show.
Ah, breaking out the ol’ “if you disagree with liberals you are a hateful bigot” rhetoric again, are we? But please, go ahead and tell us Trump is the one irreparably dividing this country along party lines…
..is he not doing that? I’m not a fan of the with us or against us argument but to pretend trump isn’t the most divided thing since sliced bread is just downright irresponsible.
You realize Trump could never have happened if we were a more moderate, closely knit populace, right? Trump is figuratively standing between two halves of a split tree and pushing outward. And that split happened over things like forced acceptance of social “reforms” on health care, abortion, transgender-ism, and deficit spending ourselves into an economic disaster to pay for shit that people feel they are entitled to. Trump didn’t do any of the splitting. He wasn’t the one on TV calling these things “common sense” like more than half the country that opposed them was retarded.
Look, I hate Trump; he is a terrible human, and likely would be an awful President. But let’s stop attempting to put all of our problems on him. We were there already, and idiot liberals want us to vote for someone who was on the inside of that system for 25 years? C’mon man….
Do you blame a doctor for the failings of the health care system? Say if that doctor was partially to blame, would you then ask a businessman to operate on you because of that partial blame?
Our country was designed to have the representatives of the people come FROM the people, not for career politicians, so your analogy is completely wrong.
This is the worst part of being a conservative right now; every time we point out liberal hypocrisy you dipshits think we are defending Trump… anything but…
Which one of these proposed laws would have stopped what happened in Orlando?
The attached amendment for funding time travel I guess…?
I do think think they were even trying to say that it would, just that a more thorough vetting process is needed. Personally I’d like to see a bill proposed that requires a mental health evaluation, because that probably would have stopped him from at least being able to just go in anywhere and buy a gun. Which seems reasonable to say that you should not be crazy before owning a gun. And I guess I have to say for the record, I like guns, I like shooting guns, and I see their value as a personal defense. I just don’t agree with the ideas of a fairly lax vetting process or that concealed carry doesn’t require some sort of legitimate training course that involves weapon proficiency. From what I’ve read, it’s the equivalent of taking a snowmobile safety course and never even touching a snowmobile…yet with a gun. And we’re supposed to believe that just because a good guy has a gun he can stop these people? Bs. Maybe they could get lucky, but I’d prefer some training be involved so these people don’t just start spraying a praying if shots are fired.
He went to a gun store trying to buy bulk ammo and body armor, and that gun store called the police. What more exactly would a mental evaluation have done? Please tell me because right now this whole thing is squarely on the police who did nothing weeks before the tragedy.
I think most of them would have stood a chance. After being on the FBI watch list, at least 2 of these bills would have alerted the FBI and at least stalled his purchase while they investigated with probable cause. Its a way better attempt to stop him than Trumps ban immigrants to stop an American citizen plan.
Once again, he went to a gun store trying to buy bulk ammo and body armor, and that gun store called the police. The system we currently have worked, and the authorities dicked around.
Regardless of how you feel about gun control or even the merits of the proposed legislation itself, there’s no denying that graphic showing how much money the GOP senators receive from the NRA. Some of them, like John McCain, have received millions of dollars from the NRA over the years.
Obviously, if they vote the “wrong way” on a gun bill, that golden goose is going to dry up. So are these Senators really voting their conscious on these gun bills or respecting the will of the voters…or are they simply voting the way the gun lobby is paying them to vote?
They shouldn’t be voting their conscience. They should be voting the will of those who elected them to represent their interests. For many of them, that’s exactly how they voted and getting NRA money for being from a pro-gun district is icing on the cake.
Do you know how dumb you sound when you make it sound like it’s totally fine to be taking money from special interest groups to vote a certain way? Like against slightly altering something to help save lives?
@Relijun Do you know how dumb you sound when you blatantly twist someone’s statements to mean what you want them to say instead of what they actually said?
@Relijun to be fair, @nemesis_79 wasn’t describing the NRA money as a positive, more that it’s irrelevant to their decision making process.
After Sandy Hook, polls showed that somewhere between 75-90% of Americans supported universal background checks, yet the Senate voted it down.
It’s hard to see where the will of the people was being taken into account.
See my above comment about how the majority thinks.
I do find it funny when the left plays the “what the people want” card considering their the kings of legislating and telling people what they think they need
“Presumptive Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton stood out among the voices shouting this term through their keyboards.”
Of course if we make certain things illegal, people won’t break the law to get them!
Reagan essentially banned machine guns in 1986. They still exist in civilian hands, but they are few in number and heavily regulated as to who can own one.
When’s the last time you heard of a crime being committed in the U.S. with a machine gun? Reagan banned machine guns…and now machine gun crime is a thing of the past. Seems like it worked, no?
Machine gun crimes still happen, and I’d bet the rates haven’t changed much at all. Because it’s not the few legal owners who do it, it’s gangs and organized crime using them, the exact people who are always going to have them.
Reagan banned machine guns because of gang and drug related violence. We stopped caring about that and moved on to terrorism, and now mass public/civilian shootings. If the media started covering in detail every gang and/or drug related shooting, people wouldn’t be able to make bullshit statements like the one above.
Yeah! We just shouldn’t have any laws at all!
And there’s the dumbass rebuttal from @Doctor Professor….
@nemesis_79 Only as dumb as the statement that making guns illegal won’t stop anyone from getting guns.
@Doctor Professor except that’s not what the original statement said, and I knew some jackass would try to twist the words into “making guns illegal won’t stop anyone from getting guns”. They said “if we make certain things illegal, people won’t break the law to get them!”.
Not ANYONE, just criminals who seem to do all the crime. By definition, if you’re willing to break our laws concerning open carry, gun-free zones, assault with a deadly weapon, and 1st degree murder, then illegal acquisition of a fire arm seems pretty low on the list, right?
Please go ahead now and try to twist my words to your left wing talking points rhetoric…
@nemesis_79 Your rephrasing didn’t change the point at all. Criminals are the people that are laws are meant to stop. We don’t have laws in place because of good, moral, decent human beings.
there are too many guns in existence for any law to matter. Current owners will be grandfathered, and a total ban only drives the price up in the black market. Where legal owners will have either their stolen gun sold or sell themselves. We are past the point of no return.
I enjoy guns. They’re great. However if someone told me “You can shoot this gun, or if you give it up you may help save someone’s life.” I would give it up. Why? Because I care about my fellow human beings. If you wouldn’t – you don’t. Simple as pie really.
How would giving up my guns save someone’s life?
Also curious on this one.