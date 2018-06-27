Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

As Hollywood adjusts to the post-Harvey Weinstein era, so do workplaces across the socioeconomic spectrum. In that spirit, Rashida Jones has directed a new anti-sexual harassment PSA (which has been uploaded to YouTube by IndieWire) for Time’s Up. Narrated by Donald Glover (who somehow found room in his impossibly busy schedule), the spot covers not only the most obvious instances of unwanted touching in the workplace but also dives deeper.

That is, Glover’s laid-back voice takes a no-nonsense approach to parceling out the rules of when one can comment on a co-worker’s appearance. Glover gets real on whether those who know about harassment are obligated to file reports, and he explores the all-important issue of dating in the workplace (while diving into an oft-neglected detail, the nature of power dynamics). Jones told Buzzfeed why she explored that last issue with this PSA:

“There’s been a lot of discussion about whether that’s even fair to link someone pinching an ass or something off-color at work to an actual assault. I think a lot of people struggle with the connection, because they think it’s dramatic to connect the two. So the PSA is intended to explain that there are these nuanced dynamics that are happening when there’s a power imbalance.”

There’s also a little humor to be found as well, as the PSA directs anyone who needs more reinforcement to visit dontpullyourdickoutatwork.obviously for more information.

Time

