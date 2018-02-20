Donald Trump Jr. Places His Foot Squarely In His Mouth While Praising India’s ‘Poorest’

02.20.18

Donald Trump Jr. is currently visiting India, on a trip to purportedly attract buyers for Trump-branded luxury apartments, as well as meet with those in the country who have already bought units in his family’s developments. Judging by the above snippet of interview the president’s eldest son gave with CNBC TV18, it seems like his visit is going great so far. On the subject of India’s substantial population of impoverished citizens, Don Jr. had only glowing things to say:

“I think there is something about the spirit of the Indian people that is unique here to other parts of the emerging world. You go through a town … and, I don’t want to be glib but you can see the poorest of the poor and there is still a smile on a face.

It is a different spirit than that which you see in other parts of the world where people walk around so solemn, and I think there is something unique about that, that doesn’t exist elsewhere. And it always struck me as … I know some of the most successful people in the world and some of them are the most miserable people in the world.”

Nope, definitely nothing glib about that, it was handled beautifully from start to finish. Only the smoothest of moves for this Ex-Lax.

(Via NBC News)

