Republicans Respond To Donald Trump’s Muslim Ban With An Array Of Comments

Donald Trump has said some ridiculous things. It seems like no ethnic group or individual person is safe from his comments, leaving a lot of people wondering, “What will Trump say next?” Well, he kept everyone guessing by calling for a complete ban of Muslims from entering the country earlier this week. Unsurprisingly, a lot of public figures had a lot of issues with these inflammatory comments, including John Cena and J.K. Rowling, but what about his fellow Republicans? For a candidate who has topped poll after poll because of his remarks, he must be getting at least a little support, right?
The response from some of his rivals for the GOP nomination has been swift and decisive, calling out Trump for going too far with his ideas. South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, a long-time Trump hater, bashed the candidate’s remarks. Although Texas Senator Ted Cruz has made his own inflammatory anti-muslim remarks, he still knocked the proposed ban. Dr. Ben Carson who has had a lot of his own ridiculous statements on Islam, bashed the ban. Jeb Bush and Marco Rubio both fired upon the outspoken candidate, and the dog pile response on social media has just kept growing. Individuals like David Lee Preston have likened Trump to Adolf Hitler (a comparison that Trump just laughs off), and Paul Ryan called a GOP meeting to denounce the Trump’s rhetoric. However, Trump claims he’s more like former President F.D.R. and his Operation Wetback.
What do you think about Trump’s anti-Muslim comments?
What’s really depressing is how many Republicans support this lunatic. The Republicans will get the nominee they deserve.
Careful thinking that Democrats are so undeserving of Trump as President. We are all burning to death in this sinking ship together.
@tdk8709
It’s not an either/or solution. As a commander-in-chief with nuclear launch codes, Trump is hardly the answer. I can’t stand Hillary, but there simply has to be a better way out.
Anyone who actually thinks these Muslim bans and registries will happen is every bit as gullible and stupid as the people who think the government is taking away their gun collection.
George Takei would like a word with you.
@Jasperzoo I’m cool with that. Once I’m done showering him with my Trekkie drool, I’ll explain how the people and politics of the 40s were racist enough to actually want this. The mere fact that the outrage exists over what Trump said proves he won’t have the support to get it done. And even if he pulls an executive order out of his ass, we now have groups like the ACLU to immediately due on 1st amendment grounds. I would then resume my Trekkie drooling.
I just want to see how the Republicans deal with Donald Trump. If any party has ever wanted to distance itself from a celebrity… Somebody show up dead on the Trump compound? Is he assassinated? Does a trump jet go blam? A trump helicopter? He would be wise to restrict his travel to terrestrial vehicles.
A random accident? How are the Repubs gonna neutralize Trump?
“Republicans Respond…”
You didn’t think we clicked on this to find out WHAT the responses were?
Yup. This here was some quality journalism.