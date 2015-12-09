Republicans Respond To Donald Trump’s Muslim Ban With An Array Of Comments

12.08.15 9 Comments

Donald Trump has said some ridiculous things. It seems like no ethnic group or individual person is safe from his comments, leaving a lot of people wondering, “What will Trump say next?” Well, he kept everyone guessing by calling for a complete ban of Muslims from entering the country earlier this week. Unsurprisingly, a lot of public figures had a lot of issues with these inflammatory comments, including John Cena and J.K. Rowling, but what about his fellow Republicans? For a candidate who has topped poll after poll because of his remarks, he must be getting at least a little support, right?

The response from some of his rivals for the GOP nomination has been swift and decisive, calling out Trump for going too far with his ideas. South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, a long-time Trump hater, bashed the candidate’s remarks. Although Texas Senator Ted Cruz has made his own inflammatory anti-muslim remarks, he still knocked the proposed ban. Dr. Ben Carson who has had a lot of his own ridiculous statements on Islam, bashed the ban. Jeb Bush and Marco Rubio both fired upon the outspoken candidate, and the dog pile response on social media has just kept growing. Individuals like David Lee Preston have likened Trump to Adolf Hitler (a comparison that Trump just laughs off), and Paul Ryan called a GOP meeting to denounce the Trump’s rhetoric. However, Trump claims he’s more like former President F.D.R. and his Operation Wetback.

What do you think about Trump’s anti-Muslim comments?

