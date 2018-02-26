After President Trump ran for office on a platform that included repealing the Affordable Care Act, Republicans have been struggling to do just that. However, piecemeal regulations and sections of the new GOP tax law have been able to chip away at the ACA. According to a new report by the Urban Institute, 9 million fewer Americans will have health insurance in 2019 because of the Republicans’ policy changes.
In the new tax law, the ACA’s individual mandate (which fined people who did not have health insurance) was repealed, which the CBO estimated would lead to 4 million fewer people buying plans. President Trump also made several executive orders that will lead to fewer people with insurance, according to the Urban Institute, including shortening the open-enrollment period for signups, reducing the advertising budgets for signups, and eliminating a subsidy that helped poor people afford health insurance.
The administration has also proposed extending the time customers could sign up for short-term health insurance policies, which are not covered by the ACA and had been limited to just three months under the Obama administration. The Urban Institute predicts that about 2.5 million people who are eligible for the ACA exchanges will sign up for one of these plans since they will be cheaper because they offer fewer benefits. Also according to the Urban Institute, in the 86% of states that have not banned or limited these short-term health care plans, Obamacare premiums will rise close to 20% and further destabilize the market.
(Via CNN Money)
Great reporting ! Always the negative side vs. the facts on what it actually does positively also. But that’s not news when you tell facts on both sides now is it ?
…what?
… what?
Alrighty, why don’t you share with us the “positive” facts that were left out?
*Crickets*
… what?
“What ? ” – SCSA
Maybe positive is the wrong choice of words, but its about reporting on what actually this does on the other side. Controlling government spending, ending costly subsidies on a overpriced health care costs in this nation, and accurately reporting numbers of 9 million (insured) vs. short term policy holders not be counted.
Its always just numbers or forecasts vs actual. Doom and gloom every time a political party does something different than the other.
The facts are that ending the insurance subsidies will actually increase costs, because insurance companies will jack up the rates. Ending the individual mandate will reduce funding to offset costs. EVERY study has shown that the ACA reduced the deficit in the long run.
Increase costs ? Because taxpayer money doesn’t pay for the bought down price of the premium. Health insurance premiums have not (at our company) seen a decline in premium cost…. EVER. Our premiums in a 17 employee company just went up 21% this year. As for the reduction of the deficit and the infamous words of EVERY ? not every one of them does. And, further deficits “studies” have been shown that a larger cut can be achieved by cutting the mandate. This is taxpayer $$ paying for OVERPRICED health care costs. That is the fundamental issue that is being ignored. The medical industry still gets rich no matter what party is arguing their stance.
If health is what we all care about, why aren’t we controlling the cost of health ?
Oh the positive, sure…people that have zero need for additional revenue get it through tax breaks and fuck those 9 million people and others that have to pay 20% more for shittier coverage…YAY POSITIVE!
Positive is their can be better alternatives and explaining what doing this does on the other side of the equation. Like it or not, America is one big balance sheet.
The root of the problem is overpriced health care costs. But lets just pissed at (insert political party) vs. the actual people making the end money on this one.
And I’m a true believer of universal health care at some level.
Ohhh cool, good to know I’m dealing with a Swiss Soft Troll. First off this is an aggregation site not the NYT so there’s that. So now that’s out of the way you do realize we’re talking about healthcare and a Tax Bill passed through a Budget reconciliation process because it was fucking terrible and had no chance to pass a filibuster. What is positive about using a fucking tax bill to gut the foundational incentive of a piece of healthcare legislation allowing idiots to decide to choose to not carry healthcare penalty free. Thus driving up premiums since the industry needs to compensate for those idiots when they go to a hospital with no healthcare or a plan that is such dogshit it won’t actually provide meaningful coverage. We agree that universal healthcare is the only functional solution but we don’t get there by giving 50/50 coverage to slimy ass GOP political maneuvering.
Troll ? asking for better is being a troll ? Cool.
BTW – 50/50 coverage is both sides of the aisle. Slimy ass includes passing laws and then don’t realizing how to pay for the thing. Oh… that’s right. More taxes. More free shit handed out, when really your tax money should support a system where people can actually be sick and have a place to go. But you keep on poking the bear and asking for more free handouts.
“Slimy ass includes passing laws and then don’t realizing how to pay for the thing.”
Oh, would that include things like cutting $1.5 trillion in taxes at the same time you drasticly increase government spending (mostly on the military)? Fun fact: We have a trillion dollar deficit this year, highest deficit since 2012.
Data from eHealth shows average individual(Obamacare) health insurance premiums have increased 99% since 2013. Over the same time period, family premiums have increased 140%. A 20% increase sounds like a positive.
Yeah, this is simply the young healthy adults that were forced into obamacare, and now they no longer have to get insurance
You are, by far, the dumbest person on Uproxx.
Asking if you understand how insurance works would be as pointless as asking about your mugshot, wouldn’t it?
Forget it, @ChompChomp, it’s trumptown.
And I’m sure none of them will get sick or hurt.