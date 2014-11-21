The Man Behind The Shootings At Florida State Believed The Government Was Out To Get Him

The man who opened fire on Florida State University’s library earlier today, shooting and injuring three people, may have believed the government was targeting him. According to police, journals and videos belonging to the shooter, who was fatally wounded during the today’s incident, indicate the university alum and attorney thought the government was out to get him. From WSBTV:
Based on our initial review of the documents and his videos and his postings, it’s clear that Mr. May’s sense of being and place in our community was not what most people would refer to as a normal. He had a sense of crisis and he was searching for something.
The shooter had a harassment complaint filed against him by an ex-girlfriend who claimed the he had showed up at her home accusing the police of bugging his house and car and had been exhibiting some strange behavior on his Facebook page, posting Bible verses and conspiracy theories about the government reading people’s minds. But what may be even more disturbing is the latest revelation about the shooter.
The assailant reportedly mailed eight packages to friends before the shooting took place. According to one of the friends, the gunman had messaged him on Facebook, asking him for his address and telling him to expect a package later this week. He did this with seven other friends, all unconnected to each other in any way except through the shooter:
Channel 2’s Liz Artz spoke to Joe Paul, a friend of [the shooter], on Thursday.
Paul said [the assailant] sent a message on Facebook asking for his address and told him the package had been mailed and should arrive Friday.
“It clicked. I said, ‘Wait a minute, he sent a message to us all about a letter he was going to be sending us, or a package, to all of us to arrive Friday’. This is all connected,” Paul said.(via)
You have to think that police will be intercepting those packages before they are sent out. The idea is enough to scare the crap out of you, though.
