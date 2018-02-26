Shutterstock

In the days following the deadly shooting at Stoneman Douglas, a number of companies have discontinued their association with the NRA, leaving members paying the same amount as the rest of the public for services like hotel rooms and car rentals. However, several companies (like Fed Ex, Bass Pro Shops, and a number of digital video streaming operations) have decided to continue their NRA discounts and associations. Naturally this has led to both applause and criticism of private companies for listening to their customers and making decisions based on that feedback.

One of the conservative voices who isn’t thrilled — Georgia Lt. Governor Casey Cagle has very publicly threatened Delta on Twitter, days after the company became one of several airlines to end its discount program with the NRA. “I will kill any tax legislation that benefits Delta unless the company changes its position and fully reinstates its relationship with the NRA,” Cagle wrote. “Corporations cannot attack conservatives and expect us not to fight back.”

I will kill any tax legislation that benefits @Delta unless the company changes its position and fully reinstates its relationship with @NRA. Corporations cannot attack conservatives and expect us not to fight back. — Casey Cagle (@CaseyCagle) February 26, 2018

Delta, which is based in Atlanta (the largest city in the state that Cagle represents) is the state’s largest private employer with over 30,000 employees spread around the state. According to Delta, the airline currently gives the state of Georgia about $300 million a year in taxes and fees.

Lt. Gov. Cagle may walk back his threat soon, especially since he may have broken a state law. Also up in the air — Georgia’s state Senate Republicans are currently fighting a tax break for Delta that’s been approved by the Georgia House. In other words, this isn’t over yet.

