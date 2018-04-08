German Police Have Reportedly Foiled Attacks On Sunday’s Berlin Half Marathon

#Terrorism
News Editor
04.08.18

Getty Image

One day after a van killed multiple pedestrians in Muenster, German police appear to have thwarted a series of planned knife attacks on Sunday’s Berlin half-marathon race. Reuters relays word from German newspaper Die Walt, which writes that authorities detained four men with knives under suspicion that they planned to cause mayhem and death within the crowd of race spectators and competitors. One of the suspects apparently held multiple weapons that were “especially sharpened for this purpose.”

German broadcaster Deutsche Welle adds that police are describing this as a “close call,” and police believe that the main suspect is linked to Anis Amri, the terrorist who executed the truck attack on a German Christmas market that killed several people in 2016. At this time, authorities believe that the main suspect was motivated to take revenge for Amri’s death, which occurred after he fled the scene of his attack on foot and was shot by police.

The Berlin Half Marathon attracted 36,000 runners on Sunday morning, along with an unknown number of spectators. Deutsche Welle notes that the main suspect in Sunday’s planned attack was under observation by police “for some time,” so police did not consider him a “concrete threat,” although the thwarting of the half-marathon plot appears to have happened at the eleventh hour.

(Via Reuters, DW.com & Sky)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Terrorism
TAGSBERLINGERMANYterrorism

The RX

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 2 days ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 2 days ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 6 days ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 1 week ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP