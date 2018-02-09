Only a few weeks after the last government shutdown ruined President Trump’s inaugural anniversary celebrations, it happened again. Congress was unable to pass a budget deal by its midnight deadline, and it recessed until shortly after that deadline would pass, which ensured that the shutdown was inevitable. The holdup this time came down to Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky. However, by 5:30 am on Friday, the Senate voted to approve the budget deal, therefore ending the brief shutdown.
The former Republican presidential candidate purposefully held up the vote over increased spending, according to the New York Times, and he sternly waved the hypocrisy flag at his GOP colleagues:
Angered at the huge spending increases at the center of the budget deal, the senator delayed passage for hours with a demand to vote on an amendment that would keep in place strict caps on spending that the budget agreement would raise.
“The reason I’m here tonight is to put people on the spot,” Mr. Paul said. “I want people to feel uncomfortable. I want them to have to answer people at home who said, ‘How come you were against President Obama’s deficits and then how come you’re for Republican deficits?'”
Paul was, of course, joined by Democratic senators who opposed the bill for other reasons, including the lack of DACA protections. That’s what prompted House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi to deliver a record-setting speech on Wednesday, and since the Senate eventually passed the budget deal, Pelosi will likely soon be delivering another lengthy lecture.
As for Paul, he was quoted as saying, “I think the country’s worth a debate until 3 in the morning, frankly.” And the whole mess was settled by Friday morning, which was sort of remarkable, for this Congress is swiftly becoming known for its inability to pass anything of importance.
President Trump tweeted excitement after signing the bill: “JOBS, JOBS, JOBS!”
(Via New York Times & Axios)
Good for Rand Paul. He’s absolutely right, US Spending and Entitlement programs need to be slashed. It’s pure hypocrisy for Republicans to support this budget. The government needs to have things set up in such a way that people who have the means to save for their future security, but do not do so will have no safety net. Not only will that make society more productive, but that’s the only way to ensure enough resources are always left to protect the truely vulnerable.
You misinterpret a fundamental point. They aren’t saving potential resources for those who are vulnerable, they are hoping those vulnerable people disappear forever with no explanation.
The same Republicans that had no problem passing the new Tax law which added to the budget deficit . . . weird.
What could go wrong with having tens of millions of starving, desperate people in society with no help, nothing left to lose, and oh yeah they all have guns (because ‘Merica)? Hope you make enough money to turn your house into a fortress when America turns into a legit third-world country.
Ak3647, Nobody wants that. But if everyone’s financial and medical security net is tied to government social programs that are falling further and further into debt, that’s exactly what is going to happen.
Social Security worked for our Grandparents Generation because when they went into retirement, there was a much larger generation of Baby Boomers paying into the system.
Now that the Baby Boomers are retiring, it’s becoming obvious that America will fall further and further into debt to even support their social entitlement programs.
If we don’t radically change things to focus more on self reliance, I am submitting that this will be the catalyst to 10’s if millions of people being desperate with nothing to lose.
Considering how few babies young people are having today, Just imagine how bankrupt the system will be when my/your generation retires (I’m 30, I’m just guessing that you are within 10 years of that because it’s the internet).
I remember when the Republican Party stood for less government involvement and slashing budget deficits.
That party has been dead since Ronald Reagan.
Deficits only matter when there’s a Democrat in the White House. FYI, we haven’t had a trillion-dollar deficit since 2012, when we were still struggling to pull out of the Great Recession. Thanks Trump!
Republicans really only care about budget deficits when Democrats are in charge. Remember Dick “Deficits Don’t Matter” Cheney?
That’s their MO now. Break as much stuff as possible and then blame the Dems for not fixing it fast enough.
@El Superbeasto
Deputy Press Secretary yesterday blamed Obama for the Dow Jones falling 1000 points on Thursday. You can’t make this stuff up. I’m waiting for a Republican to literally stab someone to death on live TV, drop the knife, turn to the camera and say “I didn’t do it, Obama/Hillary murdered that man” and for 40% of the country to believe him.
@ak3467 fuck off with your “my party is better” horseshit. You guys spent 8 years blaming everything under Obama as Bush’s fault. Don’t act like you’re so much better
@Staubachlvr yeah, um no. The Bush administration got blamed for exactly what was their doing. The Iraq war cost us over a trillion dollars, was predicated on a lie and perpatrated as a cash grab by war profiteers headed by the office of the vice president. That ain’t blame, that’s a fact. The deregulation of the housing market that directly led to the largest recession since 1929 was the same administration with the same agenda. That isn’t partisan politics. That isn’t eight years of blame. Those are historical facts. I don’t belong to either party, but your finger waving is massively misguided and does nothing to forward any sensible debate except you get to curse on the internet.
PWNED
@Staubachlvr
I said no such thing, but if you want to prove your point, feel free to show me even a single tweet from Barack Obama where he blames Bush for ANYTHING. Just one. Or footage of Obama’s press secretary where they blame Bush for something ridiculous that happens on Obama’s watch. Don’t worry, I’ll wait. You’ll probably need some time because there’s so many examples to choose from, but you take your time. Since you aren’t a partisan hack, feel free to back up your statements with actual proof and make me eat my words.
Staubachlvr Houdini’d his way on out of here. Hard to argue truth.
Fuckin’ libertarians, man
Puppy kisses and rainbows or whatever to Rand Paul for calling hypocrites a hypocrite, but didn’t he just vote in favor of a massive tax cut that will provide the wealthiest people 84% of the tax relief while also adding a metric fuckton to the defect?
Where was he in December?
Exactly. Fuck Rand Paul. I get the Libertarians hate taxes and it’s perfectly in-line with his ideology to support the tax cut bill, but NOT at the expense of debt spending. If he was a true Libertarian, he would have opposed any tax cut legislation that did not cut an equal amount from spending so as not to add to the national debt. But he didn’t. Because at the end of the day, he’s a hypocrite like the rest of them. “Libertarian” Paul didn’t give a fuck about the national debt when he voted to cut $1.5 trillion in government revenue with zero spending cuts.
Basically. It sucks to see the 4 years we had under Clinton where we had a surplus when a actual balanced budget was something they worked for.
@Mr. Duke Silver I think I’m one of the older people who post here regularly, and I’ve long joked that Clinton is the most successful Republican president in my lifetime. He reformed welfare, slashed spending, passed an extremely tough crime bill, signed NAFTA (remember Republicans used to like free trade, because markets work best when not interfered with), and signed the Defense of Marriage Act.
Republicans have moved so far right that the Clintons are now seen as liberals when by any measure the policies they actually support are what would have gotten them called moderate conservatives in the 60s. But Rs have only moved right on social stuff. They’ve moved left on spending.
It’s absolutely baffling
@ak3647 @poonTASTIC Rand Paul is a libertarian when it gets him attention, like this stunt out of Ted Cruz’s playbook, or when he railed against drone strikes.
But when it comes time to vote, he rarely votes against the Republicans when push comes to shove, unless he knows the bill will pass whether he votes for it or not.
Want to blow people’s minds in a second way, @ColeND28? Tell them Richard Nixon was one of the greatest Democratic president of all time. Created the EPA, opened up diplomatic relations with communist China, increased funding for the arts, established détente with Russia, wanted to establish a guaranteed minimum income for the poor, increased the minimum wage. And those are just the things I remember off the top of my head. Pretty crazy how Nixon and Clinton are hated by the other side when they were basically what the other side would slobber over if you look at them through a specific prism.