Activists Have Placed 7,000 Shoes Outside The Capitol Building To Represent Children Killed By Gun Violence

#Gun Control
News Editor
03.13.18

Getty Image

The Stoneman Douglas High School massacre — and the fiery teen survivors who are demanding action — have ensured that this tragedy won’t soon be buried after the customary “thoughts and prayers” evaporate. One staunch advocate who will never fade from the gun-control cause, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), directly blamed Congress for the mass shooting after several years and failed rounds of legislation.

Even Murphy’s own passionate Senate floor speeches have failed to persuade those GOP colleagues who accept NRA money to pass effective regulations on the matter, and on Monday, Murphy tweeted about a heartbreaking new display on the Capitol building lawn.

Indeed, these 7,000 pairs of shoes represent the 7,000 children who have lost their lives to gun violence since the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting. Reuters has more on the group who organized this symbolic display:

The memorial, organized by Avaaz, a U.S.-based civic organization, and the National School Walkout, organized by the activists behind the Women’s March in Washington, are part of a grass-roots movement that grew out of the killing of 17 students and staff at a Florida high school a month ago.

With the same goal in mind, students across the U.S. are planning to walk out of classes for 17 minutes on Wednesday to honor those who were killed by Nikolas Cruz and his legally purchased AR-15. As for the gunman himself, Florida prosecutors have announced that they are seeking the death penalty.

(Via Reuters)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Gun Control
TAGSgun controlGUN VIOLENCEmass shootingsSANDY HOOKSCHOOL SHOOTINGS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 6 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 7 days ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP