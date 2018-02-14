Sen. Chris Murphy addresses Florida school shooting on Senate floor: “Let me just note once again for my colleagues…We are responsible for a level of mass atrocity that happens in this country with zero parallel anywhere else.” https://t.co/BuEAqG21or pic.twitter.com/h2ODRP5g7N
After the Las Vegas shooting in October in which over 500 were injured and 58 were killed, Senator Chris Murphy told his peers in Washington D.C. that it was “time for Congress to get off its ass and do something.” Nothing much happened. Bump stocks, which enabled shooter Stephen Paddocks semi-automatic weapons to essentially become automatic, were briefly considered for a ban, but as of last month, Congress still hadn’t passed any legislation. States are now working towards effective change.
After countless lives were destroyed thanks to a madman and his guns, many thought it would finally be the straw that would break the camel’s back, but the shootings continued on. Now, Democratic Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy, who tried, and failed, to pass an assault weapons ban after 20 children were killed in Sandy Hook, can only look towards his fellow lawmakers and place some blame on their shoulders.
As a school shooter in Parkland, Florida was active, killing 17 and injuring more, Murphy addressed his colleagues.
“What looks to be the 19th school shooting in this country and we have not even hit March. Let me just note once again for my colleagues: this happens nowhere else other than the United States of America. This epidemic of mass slaughter. This scourge of school shooting after school shooting. It only happens here, not because of coincidence, not because of bad luck, but as a consequence of our inaction. We are responsible for a level of mass atrocity that happens in this country with zero parallel anywhere else.”
As a parent, it scares me to death that this body doesn’t take seriously the safety of my children, and it seems like a lot of parents in South Florida are going to be asking that same question later today. We pray for the families, for the victims. We hope for the best.”
As the death count in Florida rises, thoughts and prayers seem to be the only help offered by the lawmakers in Congress and Washington.
Unfortunately the inevitable Fox News GOP mouthpiece response will be true: there is no law we can pass to fix this. After years of taking gun lobby money and telling it’s constituents that they better buy more guns bc Obama, Hillary, etc… are coming to outlaw them and take them away, there’s no immediate turning back. Our nation’s lowest common denominator have been convinced that they NEED their guns, and there’s no convincing them otherwise or regulating the industry that will dent their passion for firearms.
The process of returning America to a (somewhat) normalized state of private armament is going to take generations. School shootings aren’t going away any time soon. Of course this makes it all the more important to take action now, starting with some rational guidelines for what constitutes an appropriate gun for home-defense. Just stemming the flow of guns so that only pistols and hunting rifles are flooding daily onto the market will be a start. De-glamorizing gun ownership will take a long time. So did convincing people smoking is bad. It’s only been in the last few years that smoking has been stigmatized to the point that most are ashamed to do it publicly. We can get gun ownership to that point eventually. An America where people have guns locked in their closets in case of emergency, instead of open-carrying to church, will be a better country. It’s not a simple solution, and there is no single answer to the symptoms of our gun-obsessed culture. But that’s why we have to start doing what we can, as a nation, to get the ball rolling. Hopefully logic and reason will win out in the long run…
Im curious as to this singular group that you refer to the lowest common denominator. Is it the farmer, the father, the hunter, the single mother, the nurses, fire fighters, 4H members, Stanford graduates, Olympic athletes or my grandparents that you’re putting into that one group?
@Heynowhank if you have to ask, then chances are I’m referring to you.
@MagnumOpus, just signed in to comment on this site for the first and last time and congratulate you on being the most laughably pompous wannabe intellectual on the entire interweb. If only homicidal lunatics were as brazenly up front about their intentions as you are about being an elitist idiot then Congress could finally pass legislation to stop crazy people who think the world revolves around them.
Teachers should be able to arm themselves. Schools being “no gun zones” is awful.
We actually found a worse take than “thoughts and prayers”. Impressive
+1
An unstable 19 year old with a history of behavior problems to the point of expulsion gets his hands on an AR-15 and “countless magazines” and you think the solution is more guns?
This cowboy mentality is fucking absurd, they’re teachers, not a security force. I went to public school, I can think of maybe 3 teachers I would trust with a gun.
Why stop there? Why not arm the kids? I didn’t see an age restriction in the Second Amendment, did you?
“The solution to gun violence is more guns!”
Real nice folks. Teachers, who teach people for a living, are unable to learn how to utilize a firearm or understand how to diffuse a situation without using a gun? I hate neo-cons who shit on the public school system like you right wingers.
@Heynowhank – Teachers are forced to get advanced degrees (masters or beyond), forced to adapt to an ever changing curriculum for whatever the school board decides is the latest trend, forced to adapt to the newest technologies, forced to deal with shitty parents who think their kid is the smartest person alive but “doesn’t test well”, forced to adapt to the world of social media bullying, forced to deal with asshole kids day in and day out who show them zero respect, forced to work nights while grading papers, forced to be in a constant state of fear of losing your job due to nothing around your job performance….. all for shitty pay until you’ve been in the same school district for 2 decades……. so your suggestion is that they should also act as armed guards?
source: wife is a teacher in the same school district for 12 years, has yet to get a raise, and is likely to be furloughed this summer along with 45 other teachers who’s only blemish is “not tenured”.
When are you running for office, @Heynowhank?
You really bit hard on that “good guy with a gun” propaganda, huh? Sure, let’s give all the teachers guns, then tell them that all the students in their classroom are a potential threat to their lives, then tell them that if they feel threatened they should blow the kid away. I can’t see how this could possibly go wrong.
I can’t wait to see how stupid our populace becomes when marksmanship is a teaching requirement. Then maybe we’ll arm the kids, then tell them that all the teachers and classmates are a potential threat to their lives, then tell them that if they feel threatened they should blow the kid or teacher away. Buckle up, morons.
Yeah, adding more untrained, armed people to a critical situation is always the solution. That’s why police endorse that course of action. Oh, wait, they don’t? Oh, and school officals don’t either? Well, shut my mouth and call me cornpone! How silly! (/sarcasm, just in case the slower ones out there think I’m serious)
Why would you arm them and not train them dummy? Of course the police wouldn’t endorse untrained users of any weapon. You’re never going to get anywhere with that logic, silly
@Heynowhank Just have police officers teach AP Chem and English and be done with it.
@Heynowhank
Because in States that let teachers carry guns in school, their “training” basically consists of one day at the gun range. Ask the elementary school teacher in Utah who shot the toilet apart when she accidentally dropped her glock when using the bathroom how much training she got before she was allowed to carry that glock in school.
No matter what, guns aren’t going anywhere, they’re just not. Metal detectors in every school, that’s probably a good start. I’m pro guns, but tragedies like this need to be combated
Tell us why you’re “pro guns”, tad. Serious question.
I graduated college with a scholarship paid for by being on the shooting team of a university. They seem to be incredibly useful when used for their intended purpose.
And I have friends who went through school on a hockey scholarship but you don’t see them walking down the street brandishing their stick and throwing pucks.
Usually. It is Canada, after all.
“They seem to be incredibly useful when used for their intended purpose.” I am in full agreement. And the intended purpose of an AR-15 with a 30 round magazine would be…??? Here’s a hint, it isn’t competitive shooting in college. That is a lot of the issue these days. Guns designed specifically to kill large numbers of HUMANS as efficiently as possible are ending up in the hands of unstable civilians.
@Heynowhank – “They seem to be incredibly useful when used for their intended purpose”
Yesterday, at that high school, they were used for their intended purpose. The sole reason guns are made is to injure and kill a living being.
Some guns are used for hunting, but a AR-15 IS NOT ONE OF THOSE TYPES. It is used for killing humans. That’s it. That is what it was designed and created for.
I would say the topic and tragedies like this are like ground hog day, but that was funny, this is not. Just tune it out, its sad, but thats just what it is. Each time a more terrible tragedy occurs we say, this time, this time we will change. But guess what, nope. Pretend you live in the middle east and a random car bombing is just the normal. Now substitute car bomb for school shooting. More ppl die from drunk driving, we don’t really do much to prevent that. We catch them after the fact. We sadly need to learn to live with this as a reality.
Mike Pence: No thoughts, all prayers.