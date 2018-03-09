While the U.S. is still reeling from the Stoneman Douglas High Shool massacre in Florida, a precarious situation is unfolding at a Veterans’ Home in Yountville, California. CNBC reports that the California Highway Patrol confirmed that, on Friday, multiple shots were fired and the facility has gone on lockdown. Although no casualties have yet been reported by law enforcement, Napa County Fire Captain Chase Beckham revealed that a hostage situation is unfolding, and the gunman has barricaded himself within the center.
CNN reports that the center is home to around 1,000 retired veterans and is the largest such facility in the country. The network further adds that the California Department of Veterans has briefed the press (at least 3 hostages have been taken) on the developing incident and issued a statement:
“Law enforcement is at the Yountville Veteran’s Home right now following reports of gunfire. The safety of our residents, workers and the community is our top priority. We have activated our emergency response protocol and are cooperating with law enforcement.”
A nearby elementary school was also briefly placed on lockdown, and the Napa County Sheriff’s office is asking motorists to avoid the area around the facility.
We will continue to update this post as further details arrive.
