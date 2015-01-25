Here’s Frightening Dashcam Footage From The Deadly Shelling In Mariupol, Ukraine

The dashcam footage above spread across the Internet yesterday and it shows an example of the type of attack happening in Mariupol, Ukraine. Pro-Russian rebels shelled the city, killing many and adding more strain to the relationship between the West and Russia. From Reuters:
Mariupol’s city administration said the rebels had killed at least 30 people and injured 83 others by firing rockets from long-range GRAD missile systems.
The city of 500,000, on the Sea of Azov, is vital for eastern Ukraine’s steel and grain exports and straddles the coastal route from the Russian border to Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula in southern Ukraine seized by Russia last March…
“Today an offensive was launched on Mariupol. This will be the best possible monument to all our dead,” Russia’s RIA news agency quoted rebel leader Alexander Zakharchenko as saying at a memorial ceremony in the separatist-held city of Donetsk.
Reuters also adds that more than 5,000 people have perished in the conflict in Ukraine to this point. Russia continues to deny their involvement in any form of support despite claims from Kiev and western nations, marking this as one of most tense situations between the countries since The Cold War.
Even if you’re unfamiliar with the true nature of what’s happening, you don’t have to be an expert to know that having fire rained down upon your city isn’t a joyful experience. I’m not an expert in any of it, but I know I wouldn’t want it to happen to me.
This may be the first time I’ve ever seen one of these dashcam videos where the driver actually sounds scared by the crazy shit going on in front of him. And well he should be. Poor Ukraine…
Yeah as bad as things are over here, at least we’re not being shelled. Did you see all the white-hot shrapnel land all over his hood & windshield? Good god.
@begbie Do you live in Detroit?
@begbie3 “bad as things” over here? What country do you live in? Bc you can’t possibly be living in the USA, pal.
It isn’t Paris, so it isn’t important. Sigh
City of 499,970*
I remember all of the comments on Uproxx after the invasion of Crimea. All of the talk about that would be as far as Obama would let Putin go past another line drawn in the sand was crossed.
What’s the new line going to be?
Not our problem. But if we get together with other UN powers and everyone agrees this shit has to stop, than hell yeah. Let’s blow those Ruskies up!