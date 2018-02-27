James Comey’s Latest Tweet Features Some ‘Tapes’ Trump May Not Like

Getty Image

The bizarre proxy Twitter war from the stoic, former FBI director James Comey and responsible social media user Donald Trump has entered a new level of deep cuts. Comey, normally one to tweet out passages from the Bible about truth, integrity, and flows of water, is calling back to days before his ouster from the FBI with his latest visit to Trump’s favorite realm.

Here’s Comey, in a recording booth promoting his upcoming Tiny Desk Concert recording the audiobook version of his soon-to-be-released tell-all on his final days in Washington before getting axed by Trump. “Lordy, this time there will be a tape,” he wrote in his down-to-earth way.

Lordy, this time there will be a tape. Audio book almost finished. pic.twitter.com/38LNOJdtw7 — James Comey (@Comey) February 27, 2018

Comey is clearly referring the one time Trump tweeted something strange. Well, the one time Trump tweeted something strange on May 12, 2017, when he wrote: “James Comey better hope that there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!”

James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

These tweets from Comey are almost enough to forget that he reopened the FBI probe into Hillary Clinton 11 days before the election, possibly swaying an extremely small percentage of voters to Trump. Or maybe not. So the question begs: when will there be a tweet referencing his “mild nausea?”

It’s our nausea now, Buster.