20/20 ABC News

ABC News is hyping the heck out of George Stephanopoulos’ sit down with former FBI Director James Comey on Sunday night’s 20/20, ahead of the release of his upcoming tell-all, A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership the following Tuesday — which has already become a best-seller. According to Axios, which has a preview of the interview, sources who were present at the taping say the special is “going to shock the president and his team.”

Although the preview only features Stephanopoulos’ line of questioning, of which Comey apparently answered each and every one, the implications alone are damning. “How strange is it for you to sit here and compare the president to a mob boss?” Stephanopoulos asks in the beginning of the clip. Later, he asks Comey point blank whether or not Trump should be impeached.

Among some of the other shocking revelations the interview supposedly includes:

The source said Comey’s comments, in his first interview since being fired by President Trump last May, will generate headlines and “certainly add more meat to the charges swirling around Trump.” The Comey interview left people in the room stunned — he told George things that he’s never said before. Some described the experience as surreal. The question will be how to fit it all into a one-hour show.

Finally, the source added, “If anyone wonders if Comey will go there, he goes there.” I don’t know what “go there” means exactly, but it already gets three snaps in Z-formation from me.

