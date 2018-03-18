James Comey’s Upcoming Book Has Rocketed To Best-Seller Status Amid Trump’s Latest Attacks

#Russia #Donald Trump #Amazon
News Editor
03.18.18

Getty Image

President Trump has quite nearly declared war on the FBI. He celebrated Devin Nunes’ attempt to discredit the bureau, pressured Director Christopher Wray to fire people, pushed ex-Director James Comey to drop the Michael Flynn investigation, and cheered after Jeff Sessions fired Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. This weekend, Comey ominously responded to Trump’s continuing anti-FBI antics by tweeting, “Mr. President, the American people will hear my story very soon.” And it seems that the American people cannot wait to hear that story, if Amazon’s best-seller list is any indication.

Comey’s book doesn’t even come out until April 17, and CNN Money reported that as of Saturday, it sat at #15 on the online retailer’s list. Then, incredibly, A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership jumped further, all the way to #1.

Indeed, customers appear to be pre-ordering Comey’s book like crazy this weekend with Russian Roulette: The Inside Story of Putin’s War on America and the Election of Donald Trump coming in second, which also says plenty. The sudden Comey-jump (weeks before the book’s release) coincides with Trump’s renewed attacks as well as the former FBI director’s response tweet. He may have lost his job in a humiliating manner (although not much compares to how Rex Tillerson found out he was fired), but Comey’s definitely living his best life right now.

(Via CNN Money & Amazon)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Russia#Donald Trump#Amazon
TAGSAMAZONAndrew McCabedonald trumpFBIjames comeyRUSSIA

The RX

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 3 days ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP