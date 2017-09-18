Jedediah Bila Announced That She’s Leaving ‘The View’ Effective Immediately

News & Culture Writer
09.18.17 3 Comments

Jedediah Bila abruptly made the decision to leave The View on Monday, September 18, announcing on the program that today was her last day, to audible gasps from the audience. The notoriously conservative commentator did not give a specific reason why she was leaving other than an upcoming book she’s writing for HarperCollins, but made sure to smooth things over that there was no bad blood between herself and the rest of her co-hosts.

“I wanna thank these ladies,” she said. “What you don’t know about us is, these ladies, we’re really friends. Sunny’s texts, Whoopi, you’re my inspiration, Joy, when I need comedic relief, this is where I go, so we’re gonna be friends no matter what.” She continued, thanking the other women for “putting up with her” eccentricity. “I want to thank the viewers, even the ones who write me hate tweets, this is what I’m here for, I’m here to shake things up,” she said.

Apparently a memo went out the staff just this morning about Bila’s departure:

TAGSJedediah BilaJOY BEHARthe viewWHOOPI GOLDBERG

