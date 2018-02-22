David Cross Says He And Many Of The ‘Arrested Development’ Cast Support Jeffrey Tambor

#Amazon #Netflix #Arrested Development
02.21.18 2 weeks ago 7 Comments

Netflix

In the wake of Jeffrey Tambor’s firing from Amazon’s Transparent due to allegations of sexual misconduct, David Cross, one of the comedy veteran’s Arrested Development co-stars is showing his support and says he isn’t alone.

“I can’t speak for everybody, but I know there are a number of us who stand behind him — from the limited amount we know, we stand behind Jeffrey — and I am one of them,” Cross told AmNewYork.

Tambor has questioned Amazon’s handling of his firing, saying the allegations have “never been revealed or discussed directly with me or anyone at Amazon.” Cross backed up this sentiment: “I think it’s very curious that Amazon didn’t make public the results of their internal investigation,” Cross said. “I’m not sure why they would do that. I just know the whole thing is rather curious to me.”

Meanwhile, Tambor’s Transparent co-star Trace Lysette recently detailed claims against Tambor, saying he “got physical” with her on the set of the show, saying he wanted to “attack her sexually,” which was laughed off, then allegedly pressed his penis up against her later through his clothes.

Netflix hasn’t commented on the allegations against one of their stars of the ensemble, and Arrested Development‘s fifth season isn’t expected to be affected by the allegations.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter/AmNewYork)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Amazon#Netflix#Arrested Development
TAGSAMAZONarrested developmentDAVID CROSSJEFFREY TAMBORNETFLIX

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP