New reports surfaced on Wednesday that a sex crimes case against actor Kevin Spacey was under review by Los Angeles authorities. According to NBC Los Angeles, which first broke the news, Los Angeles County prosecutors are currently reviewing the case. It was initially brought to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on April 5th before being transferred to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Sex Crimes Task Force. CNN later confirmed the report with officials at the latter, though no other details about the matter were made available. Spacey’s attorney didn’t respond to CNN’s request for comment.

Last October, after Star Trek: Discovery star Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of sexually assaulting him when he was 14, additional accusers came forward with similar claims. The 58-year-old actor was subsequently dropped by Netflix and cut out entirely from the latest movie by director Ridley Scott. Despite the immediate fallout, however, more and more accusations of Spacey’s alleged sexual misconduct with young men and minors continued to surface. One of the more prominent instances of this concerned the son of a former TV journalist from Massachusetts, who met with investigators to discuss the 2016 incident.

One of the more alarming revelations, however, came as a result of an investigation conducted by the law firm Lewis Silkin for London’s Old Vic Theater, where Spacey served as artistic director for over 10 years. In mid-November, it was revealed that the investigation had uncovered 20 new cases of alleged inappropriate behavior by Spacey during his tenure at the theater. Separately, though concurrently, it was also revealed at the time at the actor was under investigation by Scotland Yard for an alleged assault that took place in 2005.

