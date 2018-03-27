Larry Nassar’s Former MSU Boss Has Been Charged With Criminal Sexual Misconduct

03.27.18 2 hours ago

Earlier this year, former gymnastics physician Larry Nassar was convicted on hundreds of sexual abuse counts, which landed him multiple life sentences in prison. Nassar’s former boss at Michigan State, William Strampel, has now been charged with sexual misconduct himself.

Multiple offenses, including with one felony count of misconduct in office and a misdemeanor count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, have been filed against the former dean of MSU’s College of Osteopathic Medicine. Allegedly, he used his position to sexually assault, harass, and solicit nude photos from female students from 2002-2018. In addition, he received two misdemeanor charges of willful neglect of duty related to the Nassar case. In 2016, Strampel told a group of students and administrators that he did not believe Nassar’s accusers.

According to the court affidavit, the charges stem from allegations made by four female victims who are former MSU students. The affidavit also states that nude photos and videos as well as a video of Nassar with one of his victims were found on Strampel’s work computer. The charges against Strampel were made by Michigan special prosecutor William Forsyth — after he was appointed to investigate how Nassar was able to carry out his pattern of abuse for decades.

