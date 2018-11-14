Fox News Host Laura Ingraham Calls New Congresswomen Of Color The ‘Four Horsewomen Of The Apocalypse’

11.14.18 2 Comments

FOX

While the so-called “blue wave” of the midterm elections may not have been quite as triumphant as Democrats had hoped, they did result in some history-making outcomes. Congresswoman-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez became the youngest woman ever elected to Congress, while Massachusetts elected the state’s first black congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar became the first Muslim women elected to Congress.

So naturally, Fox News host Laura Ingraham had some fairly disgusting remarks to make about some of the newly elected congresswomen of color in a segment called “Freshman Insurrection” on Tuesday night’s The Ingraham Angle. “There are dark, pink clouds gathering on the horizon of this glorious victory,” Ingraham started off strong, making condescending finger-quotes as she said the word “glorious.”

“The newly elected crop of women on Capitol Hill see things different than Speaker Grand Nan,” she continued, offering a cutesy jab at the possible new Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi.

