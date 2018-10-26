The suspect arrested in connection with the suspicious packages is in his 50s and has a criminal history, a law enforcement source says. He was arrested at a business in Plantation, Florida. https://t.co/gid3IxaIP3 pic.twitter.com/HwvwUTahL6 — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) October 26, 2018

The Department of Justice confirmed on Friday that a suspect had been taken into custody in connection with the string of packages containing explosive devices that have been sent to prominent Democrats and outspoken critics of President Trump over the course of the past several days. As of Friday morning, 12 packages had been found sent to 10 different targets, including the Obamas, Clintons, former Vice President Joe Biden, Cory Booker, CNN, and actor Robert De Niro. A possible 13th package was discovered having been sent to Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) early Friday.

The suspect has since been identified as 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc Jr., of Aventura, Florida, who reportedly has a criminal history and ties to New York. A white van driven by the alleged suspect is covered in Trump and GOP stickers, including photos of a few of his targets with literal cross-hairs drawn over them.

The alleged bombing suspect's van is covered with GOP & Trump stickers pic.twitter.com/vMLQ3QR197 — 👻low voter turnout💀 (@JordanUhl) October 26, 2018

@CBSMiami I have some pictures of this van I saw him at a stoplight one day and thought is was very strange. pic.twitter.com/VWUwznJK8k — Mahmud mohamed (@thereal_mo01) October 26, 2018