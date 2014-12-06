Meet The Man Who Police Say Videotaped Himself Having Sex With His Stepdaughter’s Corpse After Murdering Her

The headline says everything you need to know about this story but I’ll go ahead and give you the ugly details.
A Pennsylvania man named Gregory Graf was charged with homicide last month after allegedly killing his stepdaughter Jessica Padget. During the investigation, police unearthed a disturbing video showing Graf having sex with Padget’s dead body. According to District Attorney John Morganelli, that was the motive behind the killing:
“He videotaped it,” Morganelli said, “so there’s a videotape of him abusing the corpse sexually.”
The video makes “absolutely clear” that Padgett was dead at the time, as Graf claimed to state police on Nov. 26 during an interrogation at the barracks in Bethlehem, Morganelli said.
The abuse of corpse charge is a misdemeanor, so the district attorney is now unable to seek the death penalty. It does however appear there is enough evidence to put Graf away for life.
Padgett was a recently married mother of three. Her husband, Michael, was told about the video on Friday. Everything about this story is awful.
“The abuse of corpse charge is a misdemeanor, so the district attorney is now unable to seek the death penalty. It does however appear there is enough evidence to put Graf away for life.”
Huh? Let me get this straight, because he nailed her while she was dead he escapes the death penalty?
That, unfortunately, seems like it may be the case. And if it is, fuck everything I am done.
Remember if you murder someone in Pennsylvania make sure you fuck the corpse.
Bank robbery gone wrong? Fuck everyone.
That’s the cherry on top of the fucked-up, insane sundae.
Here’s the explanation:
Under Pennsylvania law, a murder in perpetration of a felony is an aggravating factor that allows prosecutors to pursue capital charges. Rape rises to that level, but the sexual desecration of a corpse does not, as case law has established, Morganelli said.
But…I mean…he KILLED her, right? I’m not for the death penatly or anything, but holy crap if there was ever a case it seemed like it might be applied it’s this one…
…So, am I understanding this correctly? If you murder someone in Pennsylvania, and you don’t want to get the death penalty, you can just fuck the corpse and you’ll be fine?
I feel like that should’ve maybe been the main focus of the article?
@Francis : I think it’s more along the lines of murder alone isn’t enough to seek the death penalty capital murder is more specific:
Definition of Capital Homicide(Pennsylvania) Murder of fireman, peace officer, public servant killed in performance of duties; victim was a judge of any court in unified judicial system, attorney general of Pennsylvania, deputy attorney general, district attorney/assistant district attorney, member of a general assembly, governor, lieutenant governor, auditor general, state treasurer, state law enforcement official, local law enforcement official, federal law enforcement official or person employed to assist or assisting any law enforcement official in performance of his/her duties; in defendant paid or was paid to perform the murder; the victim was a hostage being held for ransom; during an aircraft hijacking; victim was prosecution witness to prevent testimony; during perpetration of a felony; knowingly created grave risk of death to another in addition to victim; torture; significant history of felony convictions involving use/threat of violence; previous life sentence or death; defendant convicted of voluntary manslaughter either before or at time of killing; defendant committed the killing or was accomplice in killing; committed during perpetration of a felony under the Controlled Substance, Drug, Device & Cosmetic Act; victim was or had been in competition with defendant in the sale, manufacture, distribution or delivery of any controlled substance, counterfeit controlled substance, etc.; victim was under 12; victim was known to defendant to be in her third trimester of pregnancy; at the time of killing, victim was or had been a non-governmental informant; defendant was under court order restricting defendant’s behavior toward the victim
Source: [statelaws.findlaw.com]
This happened in my neighborhood, it’s all over the news. It was a completely unnecessary and horrifying crime. Her family, her husband and her 3 little kids are devastated. There are some real awesome and hilarious jokes on this feed, you guys should be proud.
I hope you realize that no one actually thinks this is the least bit funny, but you are on a snarky humor blog, and this is how we process this shit.
Also, isn’t raping a woman you just killed THE VERY definition of pre-meditated ‘non-consensual sex’? He put her in the only condition (death) where it is absolutely impossible for her to consent. Not saying, “No.” isn’t the same as saying, “Yes.” or giving permission. In fact, one could argue that he killed her to guarantee that his sexual activity with her would FOR SURE be rape.
Anyway, nice fucking laws there, Pennsylvania. Between this and Jerry Sandusky, you are becoming the pride of the United States. Why don’t you just make new signs for the state border that read, “Welcome to Pennsylvania! You are SO fucked!”
