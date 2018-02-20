Two of the deadliest U.S. mass shootings in recent years have gone down in Florida, which happens to be led by a gun-happy governor (Rick Scott) and represented by a senator (Marco Rubio) with an A+ rating from the NRA. Both politicians are always among the first to offer thoughts and prayers, but many can’t forget how Scott responded to the Orlando nightclub shooting by declaring, “The Second Amendment didn’t kill anybody.” Likewise, Rubio was targeted over the weekend with a Three Billboards-like campaign for his pro-gun stance, and Douglas High School shooting survivors have blasted Rubio and other senators for accepting NRA “blood money” to fuel their campaigns.
Rubio must be feeling the pressure, for he’s now calling for a “task force” to investigate the U.S. epidemic of daily mass shootings. Politico reports that Rubio has (surprisingly) declared himself open to improved background checks, banning bump stocks, and taking weapons away from domestic abusers. He also realizes that people will “roll their eyes at a task force,” which he says is worth pursuing:
“If you’re going to talk about gun violence, you’re going to have to focus on the gun part. But you also have to focus on the violence part. What is the catalyst causing people to do this?”
Rubio’s still sort-of dragging his feet on declaring that he’ll support any gun control legislation, but his support for expanded checks and banning devices that can easily increase a mass shooter’s body count is notable. This is a significant shift for Rubio as a stanch conservative and advocate for gun rights. Notably, he’s also received millions of dollars from the NRA over the years, so the organization’s response will be worth watching.
Indeed, both Rubio and the NRA are on the hot seat. In Miami Beach over the weekend, a plane flew a banner to “shame” Rubio and the NRA, and Douglas shooting survivor Cameron Kasky lectured the senator on cable news with a blistering takedown:
“It’s not our job to tell you, Senator Rubio, how to protect us. The fact that we even have to do this is appalling. Our job is to go to school, learn and not take a bullet. You need to figure this out. That’s why you were unfortunately elected. Your job is to protect us and our blood is on your hands.”
Rubio had little choice but to adjust his stance, although there’s no telling whether it will stick. On Wednesday night, the Republican senator is scheduled to appear on a CNN Town Hall, where he’ll speak with Florida school shooting survivors.
It’s not the task force, I’m all for studying gun violence. It’s who is going to be put ON that task force. A bunch of NRA stooges who will hrumph and bloviate about how a study is violating the 2nd amendment some how and the whole thing is unconstitutional. You know, typical GOP style. House intelligence committee investigating Russia anyone?
Or you know, repeal the Dickey Amendment and let the non partisan CDC study the problem.
Except the CDC employs actual scientists, and we all know that scientists are a bunch of godless liberal commie socialist traitors who hate America and capitalism.
So brave. The empty suit is making meaningless words about something.
Rubio is the biggest cowardly weather vane corporate whore politicians in a soulless party chock full of them.
Same lip service the GOP paid to the idea of legislation banning bump stocks after Las Vegas. “Oh, we’ll look into it, let’s study that, etc.” Surprise surprise, nothing ever came of it.
You apparently have not heard of Paul Ryan?
You’re right. They take turns on their knees.
Task force: “Okay, so how many hundreds of armed guards should we put at each school?”
You know he is on the phone with the NRA telling them, ‘Don’t worry guys. This will all blow over. We won’t have to do shit. Keep the checks coming.’
I thought Betsy DeVos was going to arm the teachers.
I would say, at least he bothered to provide his bullshit response, whereas Rick Scott said he was too busy washing his hair.
I once had “an extremely intelligent person” tell me that the “well regulated” part of the 2nd amendment meant training. Well fine then, make everyone who wishes to own a gun go through training on proper use, care, and respect. Including periodic updates/refreshers.
I own guns. I use guns. However I fully respect the power that weapon has over others and have obtained training in their use.
Murica can’t solve it’s gun problem for the same reason it can’t solve any of its other problem: the political system is fundamentally broken.
There are too many ways for corporations to control who gets elected, and what legislations those people force through.
And there’s too much money involved to ever be fixable.
Well…I suppose there is one way that cannot be mentioned because absolutely nobody wants to even think about that sort of thing.
Still not sure what the issue with the NRA is…
They fight tooth and nail to prevent any type of gun reform, even the most reasonable things that the majority of the nation supports – universal background checks, banning bump stocks, etc. NRA sees any slightly negative mention of guns as a threat to their business, so they oppose it no matter what.
When they switched from advocating for responsible gun ownership to “buy as many as you can afford” they became part of the problem and were no longer part of the solution.
They’re a shill for gun manufacturers and are all about selling guns and making a profit over people’s lives.
Let me guess, a Drumpf voter?
I’m just trying to level it out. Based on what y’all are saying – what did they do that’s wrong?
