Mario Batali Has Finally Severed All Ties To His Restaurants

Over a year after Chef Mario Batali was credibly accused of sexual harassment and assault by multiple women, his partnership with the Bastianich family has formally ended. In other words: he has officially given up his restaurants. He is also reportedly in the process of giving up his minority stake in Eataly, a popular grocery and restaurant chain operating in Italy and the United States.

In December 2017, Batali was accused of sexual misconduct by at least four women, three of whom alleged that he assaulted them. New York Times and Eater investigations blew the lid off the situation and Batali was promptly fired from his hosting gig on ABC’s The Chew. He initially took a leave of absence from his restaurants, then announced in April 2018 that he would be severing ties with the Bastianich family, the famous food family with whom he ran an expansive restaurant group. That partnership is officially dissolved as of Wednesday, March 6 — over a year after the reports first became public.

According to the New York Times, Batali & Bastianich Hospitality Group has been dissolved and will be reformed to “operate the group’s remaining 16 restaurants under a new management and financial structure.”

Tanya Bastianch Manuali, new head of operations of the as-yet-unnamed hospitality group, told the Times that Batali “will no longer profit from the restaurants in any way, shape or form.” Manuali and brother Joe Bastianich, who started cult-classic Babbo with Batali over 20 years ago, bought out Batali’s shares but refused to discuss specifics. Babbo’s website has scrubbed all mention of Batali.