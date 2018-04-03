Celebrity Chef Mario Batali Is Officially Severing All Ties From His Restaurants

#Food
04.03.18 37 mins ago

Getty Image

In late 2017, celebrity chef Mario Batali was fired from his co-hosting duties on The Chew after sexual misconduct allegations from several women. He also took a leave of absence from his restaurants and attempted to apologize in a newsletter that included a cinnamon-roll recipe. According to a New York Times report, Batali has now realized that he cannot continue participating in his Batali & Bastianich Hospitality Group.

He first considered simply stepping away, but such a move would have allowed Batali to continue making money from the group. So, Batali is now severing all ties by divesting from the group, from which he’ll no longer profit:

“The process of his divestiture is going really well considering how complex it is,” Mr. Bastianich said last week. “The real point of beginning will be when he departs from the company. That’s ground zero. It’s about creating a post-Mario world.”

When Mr. Batali’s name comes up among groups of food professionals over drinks or between sessions at conferences, some say that if any of the men caught in the current wave of sexual harassment scandals can forge a path back, it might be Mr. Batali.

According to the Times, Batali (who didn’t comment to the publication) is also discussing his future with those close to him. He’s apparently tossing around several options, including launching a new company, for which he’d hire a woman CEO, but he’s also reportedly considering a fresh start on Italy’s Amalfi Coast. His name still carries plenty of clout with customers, but fellow chef Anthony Bourdain (who has had it with the food industry’s “bro culture”) thinks that Batali should simply “retire and count [him]self lucky.”

(Via New York Times)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Food
TAGSchefsFOODMARIO BATALIMeToosexual harassmentsexual misconduct

The RX

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 5 hours ago
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 day ago 3 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 4 days ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 6 days ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 2 weeks ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP