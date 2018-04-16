Longtime Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen appeared in a Manhattan courtroom today in connection with the FBI’s recent raid on his office and hotel room. Stormy Daniels’ lawyer also told outlets that she would be in attendance, but the bombshell headline that has already emerged has nothing to do with the porn star. Rather, the judge forced Cohen’s lawyer to name his so-called “secret” third client (who apparently requested anonymity), and the answer to that question would apparently be …. Fox News host Sean Hannity.
The Associated Press saw fit to tweet the news before issuing a report, and as Bloomberg notes, Hannity confirmed to the Wall Street Journal‘s Rebecca Ballhaus that the in-court statement was true. “We have been friends a long time. I have sought legal advice from Michael,” Hannity stated. And CNN further reported that Cohen’s legal team “only revealed Hannity’s name after the judge ordered them to.”
Of course, Hannity’s previous preference to remain anonymous, coupled with Cohen’s reputation as a Trump “fixer,” makes one wonder exactly why he represented the Fox News host. This is especially the case since Cohen not only arranged for but personally paid Stormy Daniels’ settlement over her alleged Trump affair (which may have been a campaign finance law violation). In addition, it was recently revealed that Cohen represented ex-GOP fundraiser Elliot Broidy while he settled his own affair with a Playboy model for $1.6 million. With that background in mind, this joke is running wild on Twitter.
And Hannity’s own daily radio program had a rough start today.
UPDATE #1 – 4:00pm EST: Despite Cohen’s lawyer’s statement in court, Hannity has now issued a pair of tweets to claim that Cohen never formally represented him as a paid attorney. Instead, Hannity insisted, “I have occasionally had brief discussions with him about legal questions about which I wanted his input and perspective.” Further, he said, “[T]o be absolutely clear they never involved any matter between me and a third-party.”
(Via Associated Press, Bloomberg, CNN & New York Times)
Literally zero mention of this on FoxNews.com as of 4pm. It’s front page news on every other news site and aggregator (CNN, WaPo, Google News, etc.)
Hannity says he wasn’t a client yet in a court of law today Cohen said he was by naming him.
So. I see three scenarios:
1) He was a “secret” client. Which means he has something to hide.
2) He is denying being a client (when he is). Which means he has something to hide.
3) He is a client who has nothing to hide- but he denies being one which means… he has something to hide.
My guess? He has something to hide.
Hannity has already tweeted about it, claiming that he simply asked Cohen for “legal advice” under attorney/client privilege and wasn’t a formal client of his. And yes, I believe Hannity is lying about this, as he is wont to do pretty much all the fucking time.
ak3647:
I agree. That was what I was referring to. He says he wasn’t a client, but in a court of law today Cohen himself says he is/was. They obviously didn’t get their stories straight. And if you even have to get your stories straight, you have something to hide.
More likely, Cohen and Hannity have had some minor legal dealings so Cohen tried to use him as a shield to protect Trump, knowing that Hannity wouldn’t care if he was outed as a client.
This whole thing only came up because Cohen was trying to claim that some of the documents seized were privileged on behalf of a mystery 3rd client. The judge said it doesn’t work that way and if you want to claim privilege you have to tell us who this client is so we can remove documents related to him.
Damn. Cohen is a single point of failure for every far right dirtbag.
Please tell me Hannity paid Stormy off too.
Now imagine the most disgusting chinese finger trap…
Gonna go out on a limb here and say high powered attorneys like that probably don’t do anything involving law for free.