Comedian Michael Ian Black got frighteningly real with his commentary in the wake of the latest school massacre in Florida, in which 17 people lost their lives. The suspect, Nikolas Cruz, has subsequently been charged with murder after what appears to have been a painstakingly orchestrated plan designed to maximize his body count. Black, who often weighs in on hot button issues with a little humor, definitely isn’t laughing now.
Black fully recognizes the warring sides in the gun control argument, which customarily exchange blows with little effect after such tragedies. One of the most glaring facts here is that Cruz was able to legally purchase an AR-15 during the past year after passing a background check (despite an apparent history of behavioral issues). Yet the beyond the issue of access to semi-automatic weapons, Black posits a deeper problem: “Boys are broken.”
He sees this as the elemental issue that may be solvable, but since the roots of that problem are often further buried by society, Black believes that “we need to fix the gun problem” before the other problem can be addressed.
dude has a very good point
We have the same macho bullshit in Canada, we don’t shoot up schools however. It’s a gun issue number 1.
Money in politics issue, too. NRA has a stranglehold on the GOP. Health care issue, too. People can’t get adequate help for mental health issues. Ignorance issue, too. People aren’t willing to try to understand the complexity of the issues, they hang out to simple talking points about their own rights, never considering the implications on others. Educational system issue, too. They aren’t equipped to deal with students that are a risk to others.
Still doesn’t mean Michael Ian Black isn’t on to something.
@blastoiseNcocaine it’s not really the money (though that doesn’t hurt). If you look at what the NRA actually donates to individual candidates it’s not much. Their power comes from the fact that they bring a lot of voters to the polls.
I’d say over 3mil to little Marco Rubio from NRA
is a lot. Though, maybe we have different versions of what a lot is.
That’s $3M lifetime. In the 2016 election cycle the NRA contributed only a little over $1M total. The SEIU by contrast contributed $39.2M to Democrats, and the Las Vegas Sands contributed $44.3M to Republicans. The NRA doesn’t buy politicians because it doesn’t have to. They have a rabid following that will show up to vote against an anti-gun politician.
[www.opensecrets.org]
[www.opensecrets.org]
He’s not wrong. Reports are coming out that this kid idolized Elliott Rodger. If that’s true you can add him to the list. The one thing that ties almost all of these mass shooters together regardless of motivation is anger at / violence towards women. Whether it’s otherwise motivation-less “go out with a bang” types like the LV shooter, politically motivated shooters like the guy that shot up the Republican baseball game; anti-religious shooters like the guy in Texas, or even terrorists like the guy in Orlando what they all have in common is a history of domestic violence, threats against women, or stalker behavior.
Glad that, as a short little boy who grew up to become a short little man who still has to deal with people saying I’m not “manly” (whether verbally or not), I gave up on all those notions a long, long time ago. I’m not afraid to cry, cross my legs, or dress like a “fag”. I’m actually enjoying that men are pissed about women standing up for themselves. I spent long enough watching “Alphas” get all the poon. Maybe Betas like myself have a chance now.
Well if it was quantity you were looking for and not getting, then you were probably spared a few venereal diseases. If it was quality you were looking for, then you probably got all the poon you needed.
Yes, please, more of this. I am FOR more gun control, but I have stated a lot in other threads we need the other issues to be brought up by the talking heads and not just turn into a left-spin gun debate for 99% of the talk. This site particularly. Also: How did family factor into this, mental health, social media etc.? To read most comments around here it’s 100% a gun issue.
I think part of the reason that “it’s a gun issue” is that fixing the gun issue is the most immediately accessible step. Like MIB was saying, guns first, then the background issue. And no, not banning guns completely, that’s just stupid and no reasonable person is suggesting that. There are more strawman people invented by the right suggesting to take all guns than there are actual people who want that. Most people just want reasonable steps, like a registry for responsibility, and stricter sale laws.
@esopillar34 You are right, it is the most immediate step and I am fully in favor of all you suggest. I just want the morality and family unit to be talked about more. There was another story on here that spoke of a grandmother foiling her grandson’s plot to a massive shooting. How many of these shootings happen at a parochial or private schools where the demographics would state that the family of the children are likely a closer unit? I just wish it was talked about more, but is such a faux pas because it invokes ‘judging’, which I get, but maybe we do have to have some shame brought back into this society.
@esopillar34 the problem is a lot of the gun control advocates actually don’t know a lot about existing gun control laws, so they advocate things which are already in effect (and, in the case of the church shooter and very likely this one, the authorities did not do their jobs) or have very troubling histories (eg, registries have always led to confiscation).
I’m much more on the mental health side, because I think there is a huge gap here. This guy, Adam Lanza, Jared Loughner, the Denver theater shooter — a bunch of these guys had giant red blinking lights of just being completely insane, in some cases LEO even knew about them, and yet no one stepped in for things like involuntary commitment. Why? There are something like 150 million gun owners, the vast majority of whom are lawabiding and normal people. There are a small handful of crazies — it’d be a lot more strategic to start looking for the crazies and trying to intervene a lot earlier.
@sunny-dee I remember a hearing a criminal psychologist once state that if you locked up all males between the ages of 16 and 40 (or thereabouts, don’t recall exact ages) you would eliminate virtually 100% of violent crime. Which begs the question, is that fair to the 99.99% of males that would not commit a crime? A similar argument exists in the gun control debate.
@sunny-dee Hard to take anything you say seriously when you’ve made demonstrably false arguments in the past like “gang violence is responsible for the majority of gun-related deaths” or “80% of gun crimes are committed with stolen weapons so BG checks won’t do anything.” (they’re not.) Or that NY’s stricter gun control laws have nothing to do with the drop in gun crime, etc. etc. etc.
The problem is TOO MANY GUNS – [www.nytimes.com]
The drop in NYC’s gun crime is because of stop and frisk — they’ve had highly restrictive gun laws since the 1940s, yet still had a massive crime problem in the 1970s, 1980s, and into the 1990s. It was broken window policing, community policing, and (yes) stop and frisk — you know, targeting groups that were likely to commit big crimes by stopping them when they committed little crimes.
And my “demontrably false” thing about 80% of gun crimes being committed by people who were not legal gun owners is kind of a real thing. Behold, the Washington Post, from a statistical analysis done by the University of Pittsburgh:
[www.washingtonpost.com]
There are about 300 million guns in the US. There are about 10,000 gun-related homicides a year (and roughly another 20,000 suicides). Of the homicides, about 1000 are cops shooting somebody, and about 300-500 in self-defense, so there are around 8500 murders a year involving a firearm, and over 80% of those are done by people who either stole a gun or illegally acquired it. So, out of 300 million guns, 0.0005667% (or about 1 in 176,500) are used to commit a murder.
Again, go after the crazies, not the legal gun owners. (FWIW, the rate of unjustified shootings done by CCW owners is about a third what it is for cops — the guys “trained” to use guns.)
@sunny-dee Stop and Frisk was declared unconstitutional in 2013 and yet NYC’s crime rate keeps dropping.
I thought conservatives were supposed to be the ones that cared about government overreach and protecting the constitution, but when it comes to protecting the rights of dark skinned people you guys sure love when cops violate the 4th Amendment.
@ColeND28 hmmm… it almost looks like your stats are wrong. :(
[www.nydailynews.com]
Also, the racism allegation is why people don’t do more about gun crime. The vast majority of gun crimes are committed because of gangs and drugs — which are disproportionately minority. So increasing prosecutions or sentencing or tightening restrictions would disproportionately affect minorities, so legislators don’t do anything.
But I go back — the area missing is mental health services. Not guns. Intervening earlier — and having a mechanism to override or help families who are in denial — would save lives and provide help, or at least comfort, to people who are tormented.
There’s a reason you used a 2014 report rather than the 2017 one. Crime in NYC is lower than it’s ever been since 1950.
[www.nytimes.com]
@sunny-dee I’m just copy-pasting a verbatim comment I made to you over a year ago. I am so sick of you propagating LIES.
Do you get all of your facts from conservative sites? Because pew research says the majority of gun deaths are suicides. (www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2013/05/24/suicides-account-for-most-gun-deaths/) Where are the citations for these 80% of gun crimes statistics?
The National Gang Center, the government agency responsible for cataloging gang violence, says there were 1,824 gang-related killings in 2011. That includes ALL killings, not just those with firearms. In contrast, there were 11,101 homicides and 19,766 suicides committed with firearms in 2011. That’s the first year I found figures for so sure maybe it’s a total anomaly but that seems unlikely.
According to the Federal Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention the number of gangs and gang members has increased by more than one-third in the past decade. Between 2010 and 2011 for instance, there was a 3% increase in the number of gangs, but an 8% DECREASE in gang-related homicides. If gang violence was truly driving the gun homicide rate, we should not see gang membership and gun homicide rates moving in opposite directions.
I can do this all day. From the CDC – five cities with high prevalence of gang homicides (LA, OKC, LBC, Oakland, Newark) were analyzed. In these cities, 856 gang and 2,077 non-gang homicides were identified and included in the analyses. Even when looking at cities with the biggest gang problems, gang homicides only accounted for 29 percent of the total for the period under consideration (in this instance 2003-2008). For the nation as a whole it would be even smaller.
So your ’80 percent of gang-related gun homicides figure’ is not only incorrect, but off by nearly a factor of five. The direct opposite is necessarily true: more than 80 percent of gun homicides are non-gang related. While gang violence is still a serious problem that needs to be addressed, it is disingenuous to assert that the vast majority of our gun problem (even excluding suicides) is caused by gangs.
As an aside, this is one of the major issues in our current political climate, where each side has their own set of ‘facts’ and ‘statistics’ to pull from. It makes it very difficult to have an intelligent, rational debate about issues when basic facts cannot even be agreed upon or established.
Last one – a 2005 study (www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/16077054) found almost three out of every five homicide offenders in 2001 Illinois had zero felony convictions within ten years prior to the homicides. Only focusing on violent felons excludes a significant subset of potential criminals that become violent in the presence of firearms.
Here is another, more relevant fact – Per Mother Jones, Eighty-two percent of weapons involved in mass shootings over the last three decades have been bought legally. Mass shootings here defined as taking the lives of at least four people in a public place. And the story you commented on is about mass shootings, not gang violence.
It’s irresponsible and disingenuous to brush off the death toll from firearms simply as the product of gangs or violent criminals. Recognizing the homicide rate for what it is — a gun problem — is the first step in solving it.
PS Regarding your claim that NY gun laws have nothing to do with the reduction in crime, all progress can be attributed to ‘broken windows policing’ – NOPE – [www.nydailynews.com]
Of course, you won’t actually respond because you’re a coward.
I’m too much of a coward and yet I keep responding, and apparently you’re reading comprehension missed the fact that I wrote ~20,000 — you know, a majority — of gun deaths are suicides. The reason that’s irrelevant to the gun debate is that removing guns does not affect the suicide rate *at all*, only the method. Without guns, other countries just use drugs and hanging — people choose guns because they’re fast and relatively painless.
And I had a cite, which I actually wrote, the Washington Post (not conservative) ran an article on a statistical analysis performed by the University of Pittsburgh that found over 80% of gun crimes are committed by people who illegally acquired the gun (theft, fencing, strawman purchases, etc). Even for the mass shootings, several of the recent “legally acquired” guns shouldn’t have been — Dylan Roof, the Texas church shooter, Omar Mateen, and this guy all should have failed background checks, but the FBI, ATF, or DoD didn’t do their due diligence. Adam Lanza’s gun was legally acquired — by his mother, whom he murdered. Why should 150 million lay abiding people be punished because the authorities can’t do their jobs and enforce laws that already exist?
And the reason I bring up OVERALL gun violence is because mass shootings are a tiny tiny fraction of gun crime. What you’re talking about won’t affect mass shootings (which, btw, are more common in countries with even more restrictive gun laws) or gun crime overall.
To be blunt, your position is stupid and uninformed.
@sunny-dee – just for you:
[www.thetrace.org]
Or this – [www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov]
I’ll summarize in case you’re too lazy to read:
“The use of firearms is a common means of suicide. We examined the effect of a policy change in the Israeli Defense Forces reducing adolescents’ access to firearms on rates of suicide. Following the policy change [they were not allowed to bring their weapons with them when they went home for weekends], suicide rates decreased significantly by 40%. Most of this decrease was due to decrease in suicide using firearms over the weekend.”
“Decreasing access to firearms significantly decreases rates of suicide among adolescents.”
@sunny-dee So uninformed I provided a goddamn bibliography to back up my points, unlike you who can’t be bothered to even provide citations for insane talking points like “mass shootings are way more common in other countries”. That’s actually directed refuted in the Times article I linked to in case you feel like unburdening yourself of some of that ignorance. Like why do I even bother providing links when I can just be a moron like you and baselessly talk out of my ass? Nice response to @ColeND28 disproving another one of your arguments, btw.
Please, be blunt. I will be as well: I think you’re a despicable human being and a cancer to Uproxx message boards, which is saying a lot.
So sorry I called you a coward for not responding, I’m just used to you suddenly vanishing once your arguments are disproven (see link below for example).
“The vast majority of gun crimes are committed because of gangs and drugs — which are disproportionately minority.” …yet now suddenly you’re agreeing with me that the vast majority of gun crimes committed are suicides, which apparently wouldn’t change whatsoever if people didn’t have access to instant killing machines, which is, y’know, absurd if one exercises a shred of common sense. I certainly appreciate you agreeing with me but I wonder if you’re aware you’re making two contradictory arguments? Kinda hard to take you seriously as an intelligent, rational-thinking person.
Nice that you suddenly completely sidestep the evidence that directly refutes your bullshit racist argument about gang violence. God forbid you actually open your mind to the possibility you might be wrong about something. Oh and John Lewis made up someone called him the N-word, right?
Here’s a great throwback @sunny-dee quote! From the Pulse Nightclub shooting aftermath – “Do you seriously believe that the people who did this acquired their guns legally?” (Spoiler alert: he did.) But now suddenly the problem is the ATF and the FBI. Must be nice to just change your argument whenever facts get in the way.
Your WaPo article it is irrelevant to my argument and the broader discussion. This article, and the larger debate, are about mass shootings – the vast majority were perpetrated with legally purchased firearms. Pretty rich you mention how the ATF failed in its duties, considering the NRA has essentially crippled the ATF. Here’s more copy-paste, since you’re apparently a close-minded simpleton who isn’t actually interested in debate or discussion if it contradicts your own beliefs. “I’m sure you will argue that unlicensed vendors only comprise a tiny percentage of overall vendors, unfortunately there’s no really accurate way to gauge this because through the NRA’s lobbying, the ATF Bureau is not allowed to keep any computerized records. So any study, the last of which was done over 15 years ago and indicated unlicensed vendors account for anywhere between 25-50% of overall vendors, must be undertaken in a pain-staking and tedious manual fashion. The crippling of the ATF is another glaring problem with the system, there exists no rational or sane argument for the current model. As a practical matter, the lack of a computerized records system for gun sales means that a crime gun trace that might otherwise be accomplished in a matter of seconds can take up to two weeks.
But sure, all is well, the system is fine, your solution of doing absolutely nothing is far better.”
You know what? Might as well just link back to that original story since I am basically just repeating myself – [uproxx.com]
“Why should 150 million law abiding people be punished…?”
God you people are like children. Aw boo hoo its harder to get your gun. Seems like a reasonable tradeoff to preventing the killing of innocent children.
“What you’re talking about won’t affect mass shootings” LOL what? Another sweet baseless opinion.
Ever heard of the ‘moving the goalposts’ fallacy? Pretty sure you don’t even know what you are trying to argue. But yeah keep telling yourself you’re SUPER smart and I’m just too dumb to keep up with your rhetorical brilliance.
@sunny-dee Yeah, that’s why what I thought. Don’t ever spread that racist ‘gang violence’ bullshit around here again you ignorant clown.
Nah. America is broken. And there’s no fixing it, nothing to be done about it. It’s over.
The problem is bigger than just boys. This is a societal issue.
Parenting and culture are the biggest problems. We are being conditioned to think that if things don’t go our way, society is cheating us and that can lead to dark places when you think the entire system is against you. When everyone thinks they deserve a trophy and that they are the most unique and beautiful snowflake ever, it isn’t hard to see how wires would get crossed and people would go to extremes to get attention or try and make some twisted statement about their impact on the world.
Yeah. Except 99% of the time it’s a boy/man with the gun, isn’t it.
These issues manifest themselves differently but the root of the issues are probably the same. It is easy to blame the guns or boys or Congress, but the hard thing is finding the root cause.
Slender man stabbing, female suicide attempt rate, telling other students to kill themselves and 20 something teachers fucking their students. There are messed up stories like those every other week too. Trying to have power over your own circumstance or others doesn’t always mean physical violence but the results are still damaging.
Oh please.
Ok… go back to blaming inanimate objects, I guess.
I’ve seen some wild takes but “mass shootings are a cry for attention” is pretty high up there as one of the wildest
well, they’re not not cries for attention.
There is a reason a lot of these people have “manifestos” and obsess over other mass killers. They are generally suicidal and want to be remembered.