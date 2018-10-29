Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Although we’ll likely still be learning facts about mail bombing suspect Cesar Sayoc in the coming days and weeks, at the present time, his motivations against prominent Democrats seem crystal clear, given his MAGA-adorned van and history of social media conspiracies. Sayoc was also known to frequent Trump rallies, so it should come as little surprise that Michael Moore turned up footage of the so-called MAGABomber while filming his 2016 presidential election documentary Fahrenheit 11/9, currently in theaters.

In a blog post on his website, Moore writes that his crew first encountered Sayoc in Melbourne, Florida, early 2017, where the newly-inaugurated president was already holding his first “Trump 2020 Re-election Rally.” His crew was instructed to film not Trump, but the throngs of his most fervent supporters who came out to see him. It was there that his crew spotted Sayoc right up front at the barricades, as described by Moore decked out in Trump paraphernalia and holding a “CNN sucks” sign:

Here in this outtake from “Fahrenheit 11/9” is 3 minutes and 38 seconds of raw, unedited footage — and you can see what Sayoc had become by early 2017, his body grossly deformed into what he thought a man should be, muscles the size of basketballs, he’s wearing a sleeveless white T-shirt, holding a big anti-CNN sign and, along with his fellow Trumpsters, is yelling at the journalists who had gathered in the media pen. You’ll see him two or three times, each for a few seconds, but if you pause on him you will also see something profound. Underneath his threatening Hulk-like exterior, there is fear in his eyes and, for a quick moment, you can see he is already gone, a lost dog with no direction home.

Well, it seems as though Sayoc finally found his direction but it’s leading him straight to a prison cell. It’s just a small miracle that no one was hurt, and hopefully, none of his fellow far-righters will decide to follow in his lead.