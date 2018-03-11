Getty Image

The minds behind Netflix’s smash hit Stranger Things have acknowledged and spoke out about allegations of verbal abuse on set, noting that they are deeply upset by the claims. The statement comes days after Stranger Things grip Peyton Brown posted about allegations from the set of Stranger Things and her decision not to return for season three. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix found no wrongdoing by Matt and Ross Duffer or anybody else on set, and the pair seemed to indicate that treating everybody fairly is their main concern:

“We are deeply upset to learn that someone felt uncomfortable on our set. Due to the high-stress nature of production, tempers occasionally get frayed, and for that, we apologize. However, we think it is important not to mischaracterize our set, where we believe strongly in treating everyone fairly regardless of gender, orientation, race, religion, or anything else. We remain totally committed to providing a safe and collaborative working environment for everyone on our productions.”

Brown’s initial post was deleted after comments began to flow in with details separate from her own personal accounts, including one reprinted by Variety that indicated yelling, insults, and threats by the duo with people “fired or forced to quit because of them.” Brown deleted the post and reposted without the comments: