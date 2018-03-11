Netflix And ‘Stranger Things’ Creators The Duffer Brothers Respond To Allegations Of Verbal Abuse On Set

The minds behind Netflix’s smash hit Stranger Things have acknowledged and spoke out about allegations of verbal abuse on set, noting that they are deeply upset by the claims. The statement comes days after Stranger Things grip Peyton Brown posted about allegations from the set of Stranger Things and her decision not to return for season three. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix found no wrongdoing by Matt and Ross Duffer or anybody else on set, and the pair seemed to indicate that treating everybody fairly is their main concern:

“We are deeply upset to learn that someone felt uncomfortable on our set. Due to the high-stress nature of production, tempers occasionally get frayed, and for that, we apologize. However, we think it is important not to mischaracterize our set, where we believe strongly in treating everyone fairly regardless of gender, orientation, race, religion, or anything else. We remain totally committed to providing a safe and collaborative working environment for everyone on our productions.”

Brown’s initial post was deleted after comments began to flow in with details separate from her own personal accounts, including one reprinted by Variety that indicated yelling, insults, and threats by the duo with people “fired or forced to quit because of them.” Brown deleted the post and reposted without the comments:

I guess there’s no better day than #nationalwomensday to say #timesup and announce that I will not be a part of the filming of Season 3 of Stranger Things. Why, you ask? Because I stand with my sisters. I personally witnessed two men in high positions of power on that set seek out and verbally abuse multiple women. I promised myself that if I were ever in a situation to say something that I would. I have 11.5 thousand followers who can hear me say this, TIME IS UP. Women in the film industry are POWERFUL. We will rise and we will scream from mountain tops in support of each other and I will not contribute my time, efforts, and talent to such abusive people. There is too much going on in this world to be regressive. There are too many amazing and highly respected men in respective positions of power that I have had the utmost pleasure of working beside.

