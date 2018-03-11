The minds behind Netflix’s smash hit Stranger Things have acknowledged and spoke out about allegations of verbal abuse on set, noting that they are deeply upset by the claims. The statement comes days after Stranger Things grip Peyton Brown posted about allegations from the set of Stranger Things and her decision not to return for season three. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix found no wrongdoing by Matt and Ross Duffer or anybody else on set, and the pair seemed to indicate that treating everybody fairly is their main concern:
“We are deeply upset to learn that someone felt uncomfortable on our set. Due to the high-stress nature of production, tempers occasionally get frayed, and for that, we apologize. However, we think it is important not to mischaracterize our set, where we believe strongly in treating everyone fairly regardless of gender, orientation, race, religion, or anything else. We remain totally committed to providing a safe and collaborative working environment for everyone on our productions.”
Brown’s initial post was deleted after comments began to flow in with details separate from her own personal accounts, including one reprinted by Variety that indicated yelling, insults, and threats by the duo with people “fired or forced to quit because of them.” Brown deleted the post and reposted without the comments:
I guess there’s no better day than #nationalwomensday to say #timesup and announce that I will not be a part of the filming of Season 3 of Stranger Things. Why, you ask? Because I stand with my sisters. I personally witnessed two men in high positions of power on that set seek out and verbally abuse multiple women. I promised myself that if I were ever in a situation to say something that I would. I have 11.5 thousand followers who can hear me say this, TIME IS UP. Women in the film industry are POWERFUL. We will rise and we will scream from mountain tops in support of each other and I will not contribute my time, efforts, and talent to such abusive people. There is too much going on in this world to be regressive. There are too many amazing and highly respected men in respective positions of power that I have had the utmost pleasure of working beside.
Even though they are now proven abusers the white feminists at uproxx will continue to promote the show.
You need to think very carefully about what you consider ‘proof.’
Get with the times, you don’t need proof today, just an accusation tweet
What if hypothetically a women gets pissed at her bosses over pay and tries to ruin them, knowing that people will believe anything now?
Normally I would consider this but if she is a grip she would no doubt be union. The show creators would have basically zero input/control over what and when she is paid.
I’d say they abuse scripts with the writing on this show.
Oh get a grip guys. (See what I did there?)
But that means that in the Upsidedown, she was treated extremely awesome and loved by all on set. Right?
“We are deeply upset to learn that someone felt uncomfortable on our set. ”
We’re near the end of #metoo.
So do women wanted to be treated as equals or not? Because anyone who works in the film industry will tell you man get “verbally abused” (aka yelled at) on set pretty much daily. This movement has officially jumped the shark.
*men
“Treat us like equals!” “Stop yelling at me like a man!”
Haha 100%.
Duke can’t seem to decide between “she’s probably making it up” and “it probably happened but it’s no big deal because men get yelled at too.” Do you have a Magic 8 ball and you shake it and it tells you what canned defense to give when accusations like this are made?
I’m not defending them, being mean is a whole different world than the rape and harassment claims. One person should not be judge, jury and executioner.
See, I’m a big fan of evidence. This is just an accusation and second hand one at that. “I saw two people get yelled at”. Not at her, just on set. So, what happened? Why was there yelling? Who was doing the yelling. You can’t just throw stuff out there without proof. These are people’s careers at stake here. Just like women who make these accusations want to be believed, we want to believe you too, but you need some kind of proof.