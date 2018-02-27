.@SpeakerRyan: “We shouldn’t be banning guns for law-abiding citizens, we should be focusing on making sure that citizens who should not get guns in the first place don’t get those guns.” pic.twitter.com/9P1gcyiQw9
Following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 dead and prompted a huge uptick in anti-gun violence rallies across the country, polling data has shown that more and more Americans are in favor of stricter gun laws. However, even with support for gun control at similar levels as it was in 1994 when the assault weapons ban (that expired in 2004) was passed by Congress, the GOP is signaling that it’s refusing to talk about new laws.
During his weekly news conference, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan said he wasn’t in favor of legislating additional restrictions to gun purchases. “We shouldn’t be banning guns for law-abiding citizens, we should be focusing on making sure that citizens who should not get guns in the first place don’t get those guns,” Ryan said.
Instead, despite similar legislation going nowhere after an even deadlier shooting that revealed the holes in the system, Ryan has pointed toward fixing the databases that process gun sales. “We do know there are gaps in the background check system that need to be plugged,” he also said. “We passed a bill to do that and we think that should get done clearly.”
Unmentioned by Ryan is that that bill was attached to a larger piece of legislation that includes, among other things, a provision allowing people with concealed carry permits to travel to different states with their firearms — making it unlikely to get the necessary 60 votes to succeed in the Senate.
So, we should all be able to go down to the corner gun shop and pick up a bazooka, right?
If the NRA has their way.
How about we start by restricting firearms purchases, and then when the government figures out how to “focus on making sure that citizens who should not get guns in the first place”, then we can go back to unrestricting the big guns? How’s that sound? Good? No? You’re an asshole who doesn’t like to listen to rational thought? Ok.
People are law-abiding citizens until they break the law. If their first time breaking the law if shooting up a school with a military weapon, then Ryan’s little idea, like him, is worthless.
This is a great point, and most will miss it because, on the surface, what Ryan said sounds reasonable.
So everyone should be treated like potential criminals first? What are you proposing, minority report?
That is the most asinine point I’ve ever heard. Here, I’ll show you why:
“people are law abiding citizens until they break the law. If their first time breaking the law is getting drunk at 17 and crashing into a family of 4 and killing them, than DUI and car licencing laws are meaningless”
– must be tested to obtain a driver’s license
– must register car and have proof of insurance
– modern cars are the product of decades of safety improvements
– roads are monitored by police for unsafe driving
– DUI laws exist that punish you even if your drunk drive doesn’t result in a crash, thus deterring some people from drunk driving
– alcohol can’t be purchased until age 21
– alcohol is only sold by licensed retailers
With all those measures in place, drunk driving deaths still happen. But imagine how many MORE there would be without those common-sense laws and safety innovations. Now imagine if those same restrictions applied to guns, how many fewer gun deaths there would be.
If you’re worried about asinine comments, don’t worry – yours topped the list.
@Hislocal Hear, hear.
I’m all for responsible gun owners being able to purchase and keep pistols, shotguns, and hunting rifles. Nobody should be able to purchase or possess semi-automatic rifles, though.
Bought and paid for, this man is.
Yep. That prick was born without a shame-bone, as was, it seems, a large number of republicans.
Let’s get this fuckboy out of office.
Next mass shooter who gets his guns because that loophole still exists, that blood in on Paul Ryan’s hands.
Sorry, referring to the “Fix NICS” bill to close the loophole that allowed the Texas church shooter to buy his guns. Ryan won’t allow a clean vote on the bill.
Instead, he attached that bill to another piece of legislation that would de facto legalize concealed carry across the nation and nullify the ability of the states to regulate who can carry guns in public.
The Texas Church shooter bought his guns because the government didn’t file his paperwork regarding his crimes and therefore he wasn’t flagged when he went through his background check. That’s not a loop hole, that a fuck up of the same people you want to give more authority to
When the right and NRA (one and the same these days) adds “… for law abiding citizens” they are trying to shape the argument to fit their own agenda. Stupid people love that shit. But the truth is “law abiding” or not, there are things citizens are not allowed to own including types of weapons, drugs, the list goes on and on.
I’m not surprised at all by this. Isn’t Ryan close to the top of the heap for NRA contributions? Look, these guys know what they face in November. Folks just need to vote. Don’t complain about it, be about it.
Republicans continue to say, “Fuck what Americans want, we’ll do as we please.” I find it incredible that these asshats were voted in in the first place.