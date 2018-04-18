Puerto Rico Has Suffered An Island-Wide Blackout, And Power May Not Be Restored For Days

#Disasters
News & Culture Writer
04.18.18 4 Comments

Getty Image

Puerto Rico, which has been suffering the second-largest blackout in history since Hurricane Maria made landfall back in September 2017, is now completely without power. On Wednesday, the island nation’s misfortunes took a turn for the worse when, per the Associated Press, the entire country was hit by an island-wide blackout. According to Electric Power Authority spokesperson Yohari Molina, crews are currently investigating the cause of the massive blackout. CBS News later added that a fault was detected in a line in Puerto Rico’s Central Aguirre, which is located on the southern coast.

CNN subsequently confirmed the AP’s initial report, noting that the United States Commonwealth’s struggle to fully restore power and other basic essentials marked it as the worst long-term power outage in American history. As for its all-time second place status, experts estimate that Puerto Rico’s ongoing power loss (3.4 billion lost hours of electricity) is fast approaching the current record holder, Typhoon Haiyan, which devastated Southeast Asia and the Philippines in 2013 with a whopping 6.1 billion hours lost.

The current island-wide blackout means that airports, hospitals, and other necessary and basic means are all without power in Puerto Rico. Considering what recent studies determined about the federal government’s response (President Trump focused more of his efforts on Texas and the Gulf Coast, while FEMA largely remained silent), that power had not been fully restored before Wednesday’s complete outage isn’t all that surprising. Before the blackout, 40,000 Puerto Rican customers were still without power since Hurricane Maria made landfall seven months ago.

(Via Associated Press, CBS News and CNN)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Disasters
TAGSblackoutsDISASTERShurricane mariaPOWER OUTAGESPUERTO RICO

What To Listen To

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

04.18.18 5 hours ago
The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

04.17.18 1 day ago 8 Comments
All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

04.16.18 2 days ago
The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

04.14.18 4 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

04.14.18 4 days ago 3 Comments
The Best Spotify Playlists You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Best Spotify Playlists You Should Be Listening To Right Now

04.13.18 5 days ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP