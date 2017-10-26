UPDATE: Whitefish Energy released an apology to San Juan Mayor Cermen Yulin Cruz on Twitter, saying the comments posted earlier in the day “did not represent who we are and how important this work is to help Puerto Rico’s recovery.”
The $300 million contract has raised many questions about Whitefish Energy and its connection to members of the Trump administration, including President Trump himself. The hasty deal raised eyebrows and left the Governor of Puerto Rico and Mayor Cruz to ask for it to be evaluated and possibly rescinded.
—-
After a collection of outspoken interviews and pleas for help on social media that were met with hostility from Donald Trump, San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz is dealing with her home and people being utterly devastated by last month’s hurricane. Even though Trump has reassured the American people that the cleanup and rebuilding of devastated Puerto Rico is going tremendously, 75 percent of the island is still without power.
In swoops Whitefish Energy, a small, two-year-old Montana company with only two full-time employees has won the $300 million contract to get Puerto Rico’s infrastructure back online. The young company winning the contract was enough to raise eyebrows, but their ties to Trump’s Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke are leading to bi-partisan calls for Congressional review.
Meanwhile, Cruz has publicly asked for transparency from the company, telling Yahoo News that the deal “should be voided right away, and a proper process which is clear, transparent, legal, moral and ethical should take place.” In response to her questions, Whitefish Energy has seemingly taken a page right out of Trump’s playbook and decided to hit back, before threatening to take their life-saving ball (electrical infrastructure restoration) and go home.
She doesn’t have a slogan on her shirt, so I’m not sure how to feel.
Why not let the dfickheads finish, and then audit the heads of the company? Wouldn’t stopping the job and trying to point fingers and getting a new company in just prolong this?
Therein lies the rub. They do NEED power and yes, this company is working to do that & the deal could be investigated while they’re still working. HOWEVER, this company has TWO full-time employees, meaning ALL the workers are contract hires. So, if another company agrees to a legit deal and takes over, they could hire these workers since they’re already there & it’d help restore power sooner. Granted, the problem with the latter scenario is I seriously doubt the contract workers will get paid nearly as much as they’re currently getting paid, $100-440/HOUR depending on their role. Counterpoint, a new company make want to do a total takeover if they don’t approve of the workers hired. When you consider how shady this deal is, you have to question the integrity of hiring process AND quality/effectiveness of their plan/work. Meaning, yes, they want to get power back on as soon as possible bc hospitals definitely need power, but at the same time, are they/could they be sacrificing efficiency/quality for speed/urgency??? Are they just rushing to restore power ASAP, but creating or not helping avoid future, potential power grid issues?? If Puerto Rico has power issues in the near future, is it just “their problem now”?? Considering how shady this deal is, they have every reason to demand, expect & receive transparency. They are looking out for their people & country, both now & long term, as they should. They deserve to know the terms of this deal and all it entails, period.
They should 100 percent be rushing to get power back on admin fast as possible and doing everything they can to make the grid efficient and future proof but that is a secondary. This doesn’t help.
It’s hilarious she is talking about political motivations when that is literally all she does.
@Whatitiz73 as she’s a politician, isn’t that kind of what we want? Whitefish shouldn’t be playing politics, which is the accusation. If they’re essentially saying “be nice or we go home, is that what you want?” then they’re really not interested in helping the citizens. You can agree on that, right? That’s literally her argument: Whitefish is only there for money and has no concern about the people or their situation, and if that’s not the case then they shouldn’t get so bothered when asked for more transparency.
the moral here is that if you did everything legit, an audit shouldn’t concern you
@Kenny Powers You’re missing one critical thing. Whitefist is getting paid $100-$440 per hour of the contract labor. There’s no way in hell they’re passing on 100% of that compensation to linemen, even good/experienced ones. They’re taking a big cut of those remunerations. This is a massive amount of profit going into the pockets of a 2-person “company.” Even if they’re only skimming 10% of the compensation and passing 90% of that rate to the actual guys doing the work, that’s $30 million they’re pocketing for being nothing more than a middleman who tweets.
And imagine… they got a no-bid $300 million contract and they have… 84 employees? Working for how many months (the pie-in-the-sky ETA of 95% of PR power being restored by end-of-year)… 3? That breaks down to $100 million per month for 84 workers. That’s $1.2 million per month per worker. That’s $1600/hour for 24 hours a day for 3 months for every worker.
They’re either going to have to hire a lot more workers, or get bigger pockets to stuff all that graft into.
I’m sure her people want the power back on ASAP… they don’t give a shit who is doing it or how much it costs.
The only people that care about her running her mouth are sitting comfortably in their homes or at work with power laughing at a “nasty” woman giving it to Trump’s administration.
When and if someone comes to help you in a dire situation, start questioning their motives and commitment and see how that goes. Hell, let’s say this deal really is dirty as shit and this public pressure has them scrambling to cover it up… I’m sure that helps them focus on the job at hand. This act she is putting on definitely isn’t helping her people get the power on any faster.
Hooray for Tesla! This is what a real billionaire can do!
Asking if she wanted them to stop was entirely unnecessary. She already said the deal should be voided, the question was answered before it was asked.
Why use logic on Uproxx?
Lol, does she think this soap opera helps get things done?
Wow this woman really is the shiftiest and the worst huh? It’s clear as day why San Juan and the rest of PR was in the condition it was. I wouldn’t trust her as far as I could throw her.
I’m sure all your Puerto Rican friends agree.
Shut the fuck up, Tad.
Da
Damn her for wanting honest companies to do honest work. Maybe they really aren’t ready for statehood
Way to completely miss the point…never change, Tad. None of what she is saying has anything to do with placing blame on why PR is in its current state.
Fuck off Nazi Tad
Lol, thank God this chick can’t actually vote or anything.