Quentin Tarantino has made amends over Uma Thurman’s account of the physical trauma she suffered on the Kill Bill by owning her car crash as his own “horrendous mistake.” He did blame “mostly Maureen Dowd’s prose” for the controversy that erupted over him personally choking and spitting upon Uma during those respective parts of the script, but there isn’t really anyone that Tarantino can blame for some newly resurfaced 2003 audio footage of him defending Roman Polanski on The Howard Stern Show.
Despite the fact that Polanski pleaded guilty to having unlawful sex with a minor in 1979, Tarantino responds to a Stern question about Hollywood’s embrace of Polanski in the most unsavory of ways. First, Tarantino insisted that Polanski did not rape 13-year-old Samantha Geimer (after drugging her) but only “had sex with a minor” while ignoring the definition of statutory rape, which means that the victim has not reached the age of consent, meaning that they cannot legally consent. Still, Tarantino is offended that people “throw the word rape around” like this, even though Robin Quivers interjects to assert that the girl didn’t want to have sex with Polanski. Then this happened:
Tarantino: “No, that was not the case at all. She wanted to have it and dated the guy.”
Quivers: “She was 13!”
Tarantino: “By the way, we’re talking about America’s morals, not talking about the morals in Europe and everything.”
Stern: “Wait a second. If you have sex with a 13-year-old girl and you’re a grown man, you know that that’s wrong.”
Quivers: “Giving her booze and pills.”
Tarantino: “Look, she was down with it.”
At that last line, both Stern and Quivers audibly recoiled with the latter branding Tarantino “so crazy.” Yet the director was not deterred. He proceeded to blame Polanski’s prosecution upon a “technicality,” and Tarantino suggested that the victim had only come forward to appease her mother. Overall, it’s an unhinged rant (even by QT standards of wordiness), and the arguments within will ensure that the current #MeToo backlash against him won’t go away anytime soon.
Listen to a longer clip of Tarantino’s 2003 Stern interview below.
WTAF IS WRONG WITH THAT GUY?????
He was a clerk at Blockbuster before making shitty exploitation movies.
QT has always acted like an amoral piece of shit. He has always struck me as someone who was a loser nerd when he was younger, suddenly found himself in a position of power, and used that newfound power to strike back at all of the type of people (in this case attractive women who wouldn’t give him the time of day back then) that he despises from his youth. He hasn’t made a good movie since Jackie Brown so maybe it’s best that he stops making movies and retires to Europe where that kind of behavior is acceptable and they will welcome him with open arms.
OK, I’m not a Tarantino fan by any stretch, and I buy a lot of what you say, but you lose me at “hasn’t made a good movie since Jackie Brown.” Basterds, Django and Hateful Eight might be his three best movies. So call him a piece of shit or whatever, but don’t be stupid and say his recent movies haven’t been fucking great.
I thought you said you weren’t “a Tarantino fan by any stretch” and you start to list what you think his best movies are and I am stupid for saying his recent movies haven’t been great?
Plenty of people can appreciate someone’s art/output without liking said composer or “being a fan” of them generally. I, too, am not a fan of Quentin Tarantino the person but I have to admit he’s put out some good films lately.
yes QT is a pos. No you are wrong he has made plenty of good films since jackie brown. both can be true. not mutually exlcusive
I should have said he hasn’t made a GREAT film since Jackie Brown–with Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, and even that short segment he did for Four Rooms I watched over and over again because the content and the dialogue was so intriguing that I wanted to see if there was anything I had missed–everything he has made since then has been (for me) watchable for one time and pales in comparison to his earlier movies. I stand by my opinion that the work he did in the 90s was his best.
I have also always been under the impression that if you for example say you are a “Kubrick fan” or a “Scorsese fan” there was no confusion in understanding that you were talking about their movies and not them as a person.
I want an update on his response (if there is one yet) to this old clip. This story is all over the place today, he can’t not address it. I don’t know how he’ll be able to back out of this one, though, it’s…. wow, it’s pretty bad.
@ak8675309 Look up Goreillaface further down in the comments. You two were made for each other.
ugh, who cares? wait until the stories of kubrick and hitchcock start coming out about disrespecting women… oh wait. should i hate their movies too?
“Disrespecting women” is somehow equal to or worse than drugging and raping a child?
Kubrick and Hitchcock were both very hard on some of their female stars. In no way, shape, or form is that anything like drugging and raping a minor.
Stanley Kubrick was hard on everyone that worked for him. He was so hard on Scatman Crothers (Dick Hallorann in The Shining) that Jack Nicholson asked Kubrick to stop being so tough on him.
this is in the light of the tarantino story. not polanski. it doesn’t really matter. i will enjoy their films and that’s all. move on.
@GolfBagHunt yeah I remember he was extra hard on Shelly Duvall cause he wanted her character to feel downtrodden and isolated, but I didn’t know he was hard on Scatman, damn. I know Kubrick was an extremely exacting and precise director, but he got results and that’s why he’s my favorite. Well, him and Coens.
@Endy Shelley Duvall hands down got the worst of it. What is kind of strange is that it was the scene of Scatman Carothers lying in bed in Florida (when he just had to give a zoomed in facial expression) when he knew that Danny was in trouble that took something like 70 takes that caused him to break.
“You can’t rape the willing” isn’t a defensible position when dealing with a thirteen year old girl.
Especially if she is under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
He is not the only one. They gave Polanski a standing ovation at the Oscars when he won for best director.
so this is the time when he blames this conversation on being a giant coke head and he’s seeking help and whatnot.
Or he’ll blame Robin Quiver’s “prose”
It seems to be Pile on Tarantino week, and perhaps rightfully so. But should we give a pass to those who have appeared in, paid money to see, or nominated his work over the past 40 years?
Poor writing, by “his” I mean Polanski, not QT.
Yeah he just had a pretty big movie come out in… I want to say 2011 called “Carnage” with four really famous people in it. Kate Winslet, John C. Reilly, Christoph Waltz, Jodie Foster. You think they’d know better.
For some reason it seems like Hollywood is pretty much a united front in defending Polanski. It also seems like Kate Winslet actively wants to work with directors with a reputation for sexual misconduct.
Shhhh–nobody scare it. I think it’s trying to communicate…
what did they do to you, tad?
In other news, due to his tremendous gift, Goreillaface was just hired as Uproxx new senior writer
I think Goreillaface was being actively electrocuted as he typed that.
I agree that Tarantino’s statements are absolutely gross. As are the statements of Asia Argento, Martin Scorsese and the 100 other members of film royalty who fought against letting him be extradited in 2009. [www.indiewire.com]
You are taking sides against Asia Argento? I am impressed (no sarcasm in ANY way intended).
There seems to be this weird blind spot when it comes to Polanski. Whoopi pretty much said the same thing QT did years ago (said it wasn’t “rape rape”). I don’t understand it at all
@Staubachlvr – I think, like Woody Allen, he made art that was very inspirational and important to them and it’s difficult to throw all that away.
It’s basically the same thing with a lot of black comedians refusing to outright condemn Bill Cosby.
Yeah we shouldn’t forget that people have the emotional capability of expressing regret and remorse for past comments or actions. I’m sure Tarantino wouldn’t stand by those comments today. It might have been a heat of the moment “defend his guy” type remark(s) at that particular time. This digging-up-dirt-on-everyone outbreak is only useful for major offenders. The other stuff is equivalent to a dog chasing it’s own tail and it’s exhausting hearing what controversial thing someone said 15-20 years.
@GolfBagHunt people can be right about some things and wrong about others… your comment is kinda dumb, and pretty much exactly what’s wrong with the internet.
@shampow212 – no one knows what QT “stands by” today because we haven’t heard from him on this yet (that I know of). I get what you’re saying about “heat of the moment” and “defend this guy” – I really do – but when the defence is of an adult who fucked a 13-year-old (who cannot consent, legally or emotionally) then that argument goes out the window. An adult fucking a 13-yr-old is indefensible… add to that the drugs, and I have no clear understanding why anyone would condone or defend this behaviour unless they were a goddamn pedophile themselves. Are you sexually attracted to 13 year olds? Because I’m not.
I’m trying to shine a light on humanity, and how people make mistakes and say the wrong things sometimes. Never did I condone pedophilia. Thanks for agreeing with me then proceed to call me a pedophile, and then affirming you’re not a pedophile to the Uproxx masses. You’re a real social justice warrior.
@shampow212 – stop being a dick, I wasn’t trying to be one to you.
@shampow212
“I’m sure Tarantino wouldn’t stand by those comments today.”
Because you’ve seen his movies and therefore you know him so well?
@DEVO I literally meant no sarcasm in any way intended. For someone like Steve to criticize a very prominent member of the #RoseArmy impressed me. Doesn’t it hurt to sit down with that stick up your ass all of the time?
@shampow212 Can you paint me a picture of a “heat of the moment” situation where it’s okay to defend a man for intoxicating and raping an adolescent?
Maybe I don’t get out much but I’ve been saying that’s bad practice for pretty much ever
