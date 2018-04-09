Florida Governor Rick Scott Announces His Senate Run, So He Can ‘Shake Things Up’ In D.C.

Florida Governor Rick Scott announced his Senate run on Monday, challenging Democratic incumbent Senator Bill Nelson in what is going to be one of 2018’s most hotly contended races. Scott recently made headlines by signing into law the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act, which raises the age to purchase a firearm to 21 and bans the sales and possession of bump stocks, among other provisions.

In a campaign video posted to social media, Scott says that he has never planned to fit in, and doesn’t plan to fit into Washington, either. “It’s time to shake that place up,” he tells the camera. “We don’t need another politician in Washington. It’s full of politicians, and that’s why it’s broken.”

8 years ago today, I did something that everyone told me not to do – I announced that I was running for Governor of Florida. With the hard work of Floridians, we have come a long way since that day, but our work is not done, which is why I have decided to run for the United States Senate. We have to keep looking forward. Let’s Get to Work!

Once speculated to be a candidate as Donald Trump’s running mate, Scott was recently coy when asked if he aligned himself with the president. “I consider myself Rick Scott. I don’t consider myself any type of anything,” he said on whether or not he considered himself a “Donald Trump Republican.”

Likewise, it’s unclear if Trump will choose to endorse or actively campaign for Scott, which hasn’t exactly worked out well for others in the past.

