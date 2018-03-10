Former Trump aide testifies; Nunberg appears before federal grand jury: https://t.co/38sOYov7zd @tarapalmeri has the latest. pic.twitter.com/5Huljhzq3S — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 10, 2018

Nearly a week after he seemingly endured a public meltdown across multiple cable television interviews, former Donald Trump aide Sam Nunberg testified before a grand jury as a part of the special prosecutor’s ongoing Russia probe. The ex-aide then sat down with Good Morning America not long after for his first post-testimony interview, during which he walked back his previous declaration that Robert Mueller’s independent investigation was nothing more than a “witch hunt,” adding that the contentious probe was “warranted.”

“The president’s right, it’s a witch hunt,” Nunberg previously told MSNBC on Monday. “Why does Bob Mueller need to see my emails when I send Roger and Steve clips, and we talk about how much we hate people” Less than a week later, however, the ex-aide was singing a completely different tune for ABC News. “No, I don’t think it’s a witch hunt. It’s warranted because there’s a lot there and that’s the sad truth,” he said, adding: “I don’t believe it leads to the president.”