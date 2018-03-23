A Pennsylvania School Superintendent Suggests Arming Students With Rocks To Throw At Potential School Shooters

03.23.18

Shutterstock

After last month’s school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, a number of possible solutions have been suggested in order to prevent similar massacres in the future. While Trump’s idea of arming teachers continues to receive criticism, an off-the-wall idea has been suggested by a Pennsylvania superintendent: arm the kids with rocks.

Testifying to the House Education Committee in the state’s capital last week, Dr. David Helsel, the superintendent of the Blue Mountain School District located in Schuylkill County, told lawmakers that his students were safe because they could now throw rocks at any gunman:

“Every classroom has been equipped with a five-gallon bucket of river stone. If an armed intruder attempts to gain entrance into any of our classrooms, they will face a classroom full students armed with rocks and they will be stoned. At one time I just had the idea of river stone, they`re the right size for hands, you can throw them very hard and they will create or cause pain, which can distract.”

Helsel said that teachers and students were trained to evacuate in case of an active shooter situation, but if a classroom was placed on lockdown, the rocks would serve as a defensive measure. This idea may not go over well, but it may not receive quite the level of criticism as the proposal to arm teachers.

(Via WNEP)

