Shaun White Apologizes After Dismissing Resurfaced Sexual Harassment Allegations As ‘Gossip’

#Olympics
News Editor
02.14.18 8 Comments

Following Shaun White’s gold medal win in Pyeongchang on Tuesday, a news conference turned a little testy when a reporter brought up White’s settlement of a 2016 sexual harassment lawsuit brought by his former Bad Things bandmate, Lena Zawaideh. In response to whether these resurfaced allegations would “tarnish your legacy,” White brushed away the question: “I’m here to talk about the Olympics, not gossip and stuff.” He continued, “[So] I don’t think so — I am who I am and I’m proud of who I am and my friends love me and vouch for me and I think that stands on its own.”

The reporter attempted to press further on White’s use of the word “gossip” and whether he truly thought it applied to the allegations against him (Zawaideh accused him of, among other things, texting “sexually explicit and graphic images” to her and “repeatedly sexually harass[ing] her” over the course of seven years). The moderator backed up White by saying, “I think we’re here to talk about the gold medal,” but it was too late to erase the “gossip” utterance, which was guaranteed to spark a reaction, and it did.

On Wednesday morning’s episode of Today, Samantha Guthrie pointed out that White received negative coverage for his remarks, and he seemed prepared for the question with an apology. “I’m truly sorry that I chose the word ‘gossip,'” White said. “It was a poor choice of words to describe such a sensitive subject in the world today.” He also stated that, at the time of the question, he was very “overwhelmed” by his win and wished to communicate that to the world. White finished by asserting that he’s “a changed person than I was when I was younger,” but he declined to further elaborate upon that statement.

(Via USA Today & Today)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Olympics
TAGSOLYMPICSsexual harassmentSHAUN WHITE

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP