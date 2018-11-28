How America's largest local TV owner turned its news anchors into soldiers in Trump's war on the media: https://t.co/iLVtKRQycL pic.twitter.com/dMdSGellH3 — Deadspin (@Deadspin) March 31, 2018

Sinclair Broadcast Group, which owns and operates nearly 200 local television stations across the country in over 100 markets, is making headlines again for unsavory practices. Earlier this year, the conglomerate came under fire after it became known that it was forcing anchors to read a canned script warning viewers of “biased and false news,” mimicking President Donald Trump’s gas-lighting tactics. The above video complication of Sinclair anchors reading the script quickly went viral, fueled by being put on blast by last night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and John Oliver.

Now, Sinclair — which covers roughly 40 percent of American households, many in the South and Midwest — is at it again. Sinclair chief political analyst and former Trump aide Boris Epshteyn issued a “must-run” segment to local markets on November 26, which defends the Trump administration’s use of tear gas on families seeking asylum at the United States-Mexico border.

NEW: Sinclair stations are now airing a Boris Epshteyn "must-run" segment defending tear-gassing children at the border. https://t.co/Xo78RMHzZV pic.twitter.com/wWaBlHO7Wc — Pam Vogel (@pamela_vogel) November 27, 2018

Claiming that the crisis on the border has “greatly escalated,” Epshteyn repeated the right-wing talking point that the tear gas was warranted due to some of the migrants throwing “rocks and bottles” at U.S. border enforcement. He then went on to demonize the left for so-called hypocrisy over the issue.