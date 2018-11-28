Sinclair Broadcast Group, which owns and operates nearly 200 local television stations across the country in over 100 markets, is making headlines again for unsavory practices. Earlier this year, the conglomerate came under fire after it became known that it was forcing anchors to read a canned script warning viewers of “biased and false news,” mimicking President Donald Trump’s gas-lighting tactics. The above video complication of Sinclair anchors reading the script quickly went viral, fueled by being put on blast by last night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and John Oliver.
Now, Sinclair — which covers roughly 40 percent of American households, many in the South and Midwest — is at it again. Sinclair chief political analyst and former Trump aide Boris Epshteyn issued a “must-run” segment to local markets on November 26, which defends the Trump administration’s use of tear gas on families seeking asylum at the United States-Mexico border.
Claiming that the crisis on the border has “greatly escalated,” Epshteyn repeated the right-wing talking point that the tear gas was warranted due to some of the migrants throwing “rocks and bottles” at U.S. border enforcement. He then went on to demonize the left for so-called hypocrisy over the issue.
Some on the left, such as Democrat Congresswoman Maxine Waters, were immediately up in arms about our president and his team standing up for our men and women in uniform and for our national security. The fact of the matter is that this is an attempted invasion of our country. Period. Our border must remain intact and secure. It is not a partisan position to believe that our immigration system is broken and needs to be fixed. However, it unfortunately appears that there are many on the left who believe it is wrong to defend our country and abide by the rule of law. I would bet that many of those same people live behind walls and locked doors but do not want to afford the same benefit to our country as a whole.
