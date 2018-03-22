Sunny Hostin Is Forced To Backtrack On ‘The View’ After Suggesting Someone Should Take Trump Out Back

#Joe Biden #Donald Trump
03.22.18 28 mins ago

As the plot grows ever thicker in the Mueller investigation, President Trump managed once again to pull off a sleight of hand misdirection on Thursday morning by essentially challenging Joe Biden to a schoolyard fight, after the former Vice President joked the day before about how he would have taken Trump behind the gym if they had attended high school together. Suffice to say the controversy worked, in addition to making its way to hot topics on The View a few hours later.

During the panel discussion, at one point Sunny Hostin articulated what many people were thinking about the whole thing. “That’s the thing, Trump is such a bully,” she pointed out. “I almost, and I hate to say this– why hasn’t anybody taken him out back and kicked his little butt.”

Hostin’s remark was quickly taken out of context, as Meghan McCain jumped in to admonish her for supposedly advocating for violence, reminding the women that the left didn’t like it when Trump was doing the same on the campaign trail. But when Hostin clarified that she’d just like to see someone stand up to Trump, McCain jumped down her throat. “We have Secret Service! He’s the president of the United States,” she yelled. “You want somebody to take him out back and beat the crap out of him?”

Clearly, Hostin wasn’t really saying that, but Whoopi Goldberg agreed. “Now here’s what’s going to happen to your behind, the Secret Service is gonna call you,” she shot back. “Let’s move on.”

When Joy Behar tried to get Hostin to admit she didn’t really mean it, Hostin somehow managed to dig herself in further, before producers apparently intervened. “They would like me to say this,” she said, pointing to her earpiece. “Just to be clear, I was in no way advocating violence towards the president, I just want to clarify that.”

Thank goodness we’re all clear on that, then.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Joe Biden#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpjoe bidenMeghan McCainsunny hostinthe view

The RX

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 1 day ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP