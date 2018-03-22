Getty Image

During a speech at an anti-sexual assault rally on Wednesday, former Vice President Joe Biden once again took a shot at President Trump, telling the crowd that he would have taken Trump “behind the gym” and beaten the hell out of him, had they attended high school together. Referring to Trump’s “grab her by the” Access Hollywood tape, Biden quipped, “Any guy that talked that way was usually the fattest, ugliest SOB in the room.”

Of course, this is just Uncle Joe being Uncle Joe, and it’s not even the first time he’s made remarks to that effect (because who among us wouldn’t like to take a delicate, bone spur-afflicted teenage Donald behind the gym), but predictably, Trump took the bait.

On Thursday morning, the president tweeted that “Crazy Joe Biden” is trying to act like a tough guy. “Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault,” he added, before hilariously insinuating that Biden would “go down fast and hard, crying all the way” should the two actually engage in fisticuffs.

Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2018

Now, while we all can’t claim to be the “stable genius” that Trump is, the very notion that he thinks he could take Biden in a fight is just absurd. Despite Trump being four years younger and three inches taller than Biden, the fact of the matter remains that he famously doesn’t believe in exercise, has consumed a steady diet of fast food for the majority of his life, and generally resembles a trash bag filled with applesauce.