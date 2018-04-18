Tennessee Lawmakers Stripped Memphis Of Its Bicentennial Funding As Punishment For Removing Confederate Statues

04.18.18 42 mins ago 2 Comments

Shutterstock

After Dylann Roof shot and killed nine people at a church in Charleston, South Carolina, the movement to remove Confederate monuments from cities in the South was given new life. Unfortunately, it also led to incidents like white nationalists rioting in Charlottesville. In an effort to avoid a repeat of the Virginia violence while also ridding itself of statues of Jefferson Davis (the Confederate president) and Nathan Bedford Forrest (an early KKK leader), the city of Memphis quietly sold two parks last year to a nonprofit in order to remove the statues without violating the state’s law regarding the removal of “historical” monuments.

Now, the city is being punished by the state legislature. In what can only be described as a retaliatory measure, the Republican-led Tennessee House voted Tuesday for a last minute amendment to a budget resolution that stripped the city of Memphis of $250,000 that was earmarked for its bicentennial celebration.

The Associated Press reports that State Rep. Antonio Parkinson, an African-American, called the tactic “vile and racist” before apparently being greeted with boos from his fellow legislators. “You remove money from a city because we removed your God from our grounds,” Parkinson said, referring to the statue of the long-dead KKK leader. In response, GOP state lawmakers have said that their decision to levy punishment was based upon the law to preserve historical statues, but this certainly won’t be the end of the controversy.

(Via Associated Press)

Around The Web

TAGSconfederate statuesMemphisRepublicans

What To Listen To

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

04.18.18 5 hours ago
The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

04.17.18 1 day ago 8 Comments
All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

04.16.18 2 days ago
The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

04.14.18 4 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

04.14.18 4 days ago 3 Comments
The Best Spotify Playlists You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Best Spotify Playlists You Should Be Listening To Right Now

04.13.18 5 days ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP