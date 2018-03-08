Getty Image

Back in November of 2017, Terry Crews filed a report with the Los Angeles Police Department shortly after accusing William Morris Endeavor executive Adam Venit of groping him at a Hollywood party the previous year. Crews first came out with the allegations in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein reckoning, tweeting in October that it had given him PTSD because the same thing had happened to him.

Now, Deadline has learned that Venit, who was subsequently placed on leave from his job at WME, will not be charged with sexual assault by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office. According to a City Attorney source, the case will not be going forward because “the matter was rejected because it was beyond the statute of limitations.”

A few weeks after being placed on leave, Venit was permitted to return to WME after the agency had completed its sexual harassment investigation, and Crews went on to sue both the agency and Venit himself.

Even though the case will not be going forward, Crews’ account shined light on another kind of Hollywood abuse. Since going public with his accusations, actor Brendan Fraser likewise came forward to detail his own alleged assault by former Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Philip Berk. Fraser claims Berk groped him at a luncheon in 2003 and the incident was the catalyst that led to him dropping out of Hollywood.

(Via Deadline)