It’s hard to believe that just 24 hours ago, the world was largely unaware of the existence of former Trump campaign advisor Sam Nunberg, who made his fiery cable news debut on Monday afternoon with a string of increasingly unhinged interviews over being subpoenaed by special counsel Robert Mueller in the Russia investigation. While Nunberg may have been ratings gold, in the aftermath many are wondering whether or not it was ethical to allow a clearly troubled person free range on live television — particularly CNN’s Erin Burnett, who asked Nunberg point blank whether he was “drunk or off [his] meds.”
Naturally, the televised outbursts were a leading topic of conversation among the ladies on The View on Tuesday morning, who were as incredulous as everyone else watching the mess unfold. (Meghan McCain in particular hilariously tweeted, “What the [bleep] am I watching on CNN right now with this Sam Nunberg interview?!?!?”)
“If Nunberg was a little out of it, should they have put him on the air?” asked host Whoopi Goldberg. “If she smelled alcohol, should he have been on the air?”
“I think it’s legitimate to say, ‘Are you drunk right now?'” said Joy Behar. “Because he’s been rambling and acting combatively and crazy, it’s a wonder he’s not still working for Trump though, that’s the amazing thing.”
Sunny Hostin meanwhile thought the whole thing felt a bit too exploitative, especially being that CNN had him on several times throughout the afternoon and evening, and that she and McCain had been texting back and forth wondering if he was drunk or what. “At 2:30 in the afternoon we were texting, is he sober or having a mental breakdown,” added the token conservative. “Because I wanted to know — I don’t want to call my own lawyer because he’ll charge me, so I texted [Sunny] asking what are the legal ramifications of what he’s saying and doing.”
“This is a protege of Roger Stone, anyone just Google how crazy that man is, he was fired from the Trump campaign 15 months ago,” McCain continued. “He clearly is a man that is having some kind of– he’s not in control of himself in one way or another, and I think there’s very gray ethics of having someone like that on television.”
Whichever the case, we’ll probably find out more soon, because it seems as if Nunberg is far from finished speaking out.
The dude spoke to journalists, confirmed his state of mind to them, and – if he *was* drunk – did so of his own freewill. There’s no reason *not* to put him on the air. Hell, everyone in Trump’s circle who goes on TV in his defense is as #@$%ing nuts as this guy is, lies like hell, and no one complains. One of them decides to tell his version of the truth, and people are questioning the ethincs of letting him? Please.
Mooch lost his shit, and no one questioned him being on the air. This is the same thing.
He could’ve just shut the fuck up.
Crazy, I know.
He was no more drunk than the ladies on The Today show regularly get.
He is a political operative. Not a gossip girl.
@Bitterpeace with this admin, I’m not sure there is a difference.
If they didn’t allow him on or air the interviews Trumpers would scream that the “liberal media” was trying to silence him.
Really the question is: “Should news shows allow idiots to come on and act like idiots”. The answer, of course, is yes.
There’s a difference between letting him go on air to say what he wants to and interrogating him incessantly under duress.
I hate this presidential clownshoe parade more than a lot of other people, and I think the media has to be allowed to do it’s job. But pretending Nunberg isn’t a person who is suffering right now allows a lot of people to skirt acting in a more compassionate way. Forget the treason, enabling of DJT, tanking of the economy … whatever the flag we are carrying to justify our own moral crusade; if you can picture yourself in Nunberg’s shoes, wouldn’t that be the most stressful time in your life? Again putting aside whether or not he’s guilty (bc we can come back to that at a later time, and probably be more successful doing it to), he may not have the constitution to do multiple interviews [even if it’s in his job description].
If I have to tell someone they have cancer, I rarely ask them for consent to operate in the same convo. I can ask, sure, but by and large most people can’t receive a major blow like that and minutes later say, sure I’ll get a colostomy, do 6wks of chemo, be disabled and have poor wound healing, and require yearly surveillance all in the same day.
We can choose to be both responsible and compassionate, even to those who may be neither. A more healthy solution might be do 1 or 2 interviews w/CNN, then let the guy sleep on it and speak with his legal counsel. The cancer and the OR will both be there tomorrow.