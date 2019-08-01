The Biggest Moments You Missed From The Democratic Debates

UPROXX / Getty Images

On July 30 and 31, CNN hosted the most recent round of Democratic debates in the long (long, long) journey to the 2020 general election. If you forgot they were on or decided to see Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood instead or just drove into the middle of a field to scream for a couple of hours rather than watch, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Here are the big takeaways from the latest Democratic debates.

1. Elizabeth Warren went hard on John Delaney.

Extremely rude of Elizabeth Warren to murder John Delaney on national television like this.#DemDebate pic.twitter.com/9OO6F6T0Mw — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) July 31, 2019

On the first night of debates, Former Congressman John Delaney, who is positioning himself as a refreshing middle-of-the-road option in a sea of rabid leftists, used his opening statement to go after Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. He told the audience:

Folks, we have a choice. We can go down the road that Senator Sanders and Senator Warren want to take us, which is with bad policies like Medicare for All, free everything and impossible promises that will turn off independent voters and get Trump re-elected. That’s what happened with McGovern. That’s what happened with Mondale. That’s what happened with Dukakis. Or we can nominate someone with new ideas to create universal health care for every American with choice, someone who wants to unify our country and grow the economy and create jobs everywhere. And then we win the White House.

He then called Warren’s policies “fairy-tale economics.”

So how did that go? His plea for reason in the face of the insane fight for things like “people not having their lives destroyed for getting sick” or “not having their lives destroyed for trying to get an education” did not land well. Warren responded, “You know, I don’t understand why anybody goes to all the trouble of running for president of the United States just to talk about what we really can’t do and shouldn’t fight for. I don’t get it.”

Delaney has been polling poorly thus far, but this might be the moment his campaign officially died — especially given his half-hearted “the jerk store called, they’re running out of you!” rebuttal almost 24 hours later.

I don’t understand why anyone goes through the trouble of running for President if they either can’t explain how their plans work or can’t honestly debate their ideas without reverting to accusing people who disagree with them of reciting Republican talking points. — John Delaney (@JohnDelaney) July 31, 2019

To rub salt in the wound, later in the night, when Delaney was asked what he thought about Warren’s proposed ultra wealth tax (a 1 percent tax on every household worth more than $50 million and an additional 2 percent “billionaire surcharge” for every household worth over $1 billion), she gleefully rubbed her hands together, and he — a man worth an estimated $65 million — tried to keep it together long enough to respond.